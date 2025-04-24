Madrid Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (10) Elena Rybakina vs (PR) Bianca Andreescu
Date: April 25, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu preview
Elena Rybakina and Bianca Andreescu will clash in a battle between Major champions in the second round of the Madrid Open 2025.
Rybakina led Kazakhstan to the semifinals of the United Cup, where she lost her singles tie against Iga Swiatek, leading to their elimination. She then went down to eventual champion Madison Keys in the fourth round of the Australian Open. The same fate awaited her at the Abu Dhabi Open, where Belinda Bencic went on to win the title after beating her in the semis.
Swiatek got the better of Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open after that. She was knocked out by Mirra Andreeva in the Dubai semifinals and the teenager beat her once again in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. She suffered her earliest exit of the season in Miami, losing to Ashlyn Krueger in the second round.
Rybakina opted to represent her country in the Billie Jean King qualifiers, which meant forfeiting her title defense in Stuttgart. She won both of her singles ties to lead Kazakhstan into the finals. She received a first-round bye at the Madrid Open.
After a six-month injury layoff, Andreescu returned to action in Rouen last week and lost in the first round. She was up against McCartney Kessler in the first round here. She was cruising along nicely in the first set, building a 5-2 lead in no time but ran into some trouble towards the end of the set.
Andreescu needed to save four break points before she was able to close the set on her third set point. The Canadian gave up a part of her 4-1 lead in the second set but didn't loosen her grip on the match completely. She remained in front until the end for a 6-2, 6-4 win.
Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head
Rybakina leads Andreescu 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 in straight sets.
Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu prediction
After a tough three-set loss in Rouen last week, Andreescu scored the first win of her latest comeback in Madrid. She displayed some vintage form to beat Kessler in her opener here. The most notable stat was her going a perfect 4/4 on break points.
Rybakina will get her clay swing underway in Madrid. She was a semifinalist here last year. She has a 17-7 record this year, with four of her seven losses coming against players who went on to win the title.
Since this will be Rybakina's first match on clay this year, she could be off to a slow start. That could prove to be quite costly against a player of Andreescu's caliber. However, since her breakout season in 2019, the Canadian has posted a 9-20 record against top 20 players.
Andreescu has lost her last five matches against top 20 players. This stat coupled with her losing record against Rybakina makes the latter the favorite to win this match.
Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.