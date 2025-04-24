Madrid Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Elena Rybakina vs (PR) Bianca Andreescu

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu preview

Elena Rybakina at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Elena Rybakina and Bianca Andreescu will clash in a battle between Major champions in the second round of the Madrid Open 2025.

Trending

Rybakina led Kazakhstan to the semifinals of the United Cup, where she lost her singles tie against Iga Swiatek, leading to their elimination. She then went down to eventual champion Madison Keys in the fourth round of the Australian Open. The same fate awaited her at the Abu Dhabi Open, where Belinda Bencic went on to win the title after beating her in the semis.

Swiatek got the better of Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open after that. She was knocked out by Mirra Andreeva in the Dubai semifinals and the teenager beat her once again in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. She suffered her earliest exit of the season in Miami, losing to Ashlyn Krueger in the second round.

Rybakina opted to represent her country in the Billie Jean King qualifiers, which meant forfeiting her title defense in Stuttgart. She won both of her singles ties to lead Kazakhstan into the finals. She received a first-round bye at the Madrid Open.

After a six-month injury layoff, Andreescu returned to action in Rouen last week and lost in the first round. She was up against McCartney Kessler in the first round here. She was cruising along nicely in the first set, building a 5-2 lead in no time but ran into some trouble towards the end of the set.

Andreescu needed to save four break points before she was able to close the set on her third set point. The Canadian gave up a part of her 4-1 lead in the second set but didn't loosen her grip on the match completely. She remained in front until the end for a 6-2, 6-4 win.

Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head

Rybakina leads Andreescu 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 in straight sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina





Bianca Andreescu







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu prediction

Bianca Andreescu at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a tough three-set loss in Rouen last week, Andreescu scored the first win of her latest comeback in Madrid. She displayed some vintage form to beat Kessler in her opener here. The most notable stat was her going a perfect 4/4 on break points.

Rybakina will get her clay swing underway in Madrid. She was a semifinalist here last year. She has a 17-7 record this year, with four of her seven losses coming against players who went on to win the title.

Since this will be Rybakina's first match on clay this year, she could be off to a slow start. That could prove to be quite costly against a player of Andreescu's caliber. However, since her breakout season in 2019, the Canadian has posted a 9-20 record against top 20 players.

Andreescu has lost her last five matches against top 20 players. This stat coupled with her losing record against Rybakina makes the latter the favorite to win this match.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More