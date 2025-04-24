Madrid Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Luciano Darderi preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (16) Frances Tiafoe vs Luciano Darderi

Date: April 26, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Frances Tiafoe vs Luciano Darderi preview

Tiafoe serves at Barcelona Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

16th-seeded Frances Tiafoe will face Italy's Luciano Darderi in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Masters on Saturday (April 26).

Ad

Trending

Tiafoe has endured a tough season on the ATP Tour in 2025, dropping nine of his 10 tour-level matches thus far. While the American finished runner-up in Houston earlier this month, his performance during this year's European clay swing has been concerning.

The 27-year-old lost his last two matches in Monte Carlo and Barcelona despite having led his respective victors, Alexei Popyrin and Jaume Munar, by a set.

Having received a first-round Bye in Madrid, the former World No. 10 will be eager to match his career-best result of reaching the third round at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament. His next opponent will be Luciano Darderi, who finely started his claycourt campaign by winning the Grand Prix Hassan II a few weeks ago.

Ad

The World No. 46 followed up on the above result by reaching the quarterfinals of the BMW Open. He has carried his rich vein of form into the Madrid Open this week, defeating France's Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-4 to reach the second round on Thursday (April 24).

Frances Tiafoe vs Luciano Darderi head-to-head

Tiafoe leads Darderi 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The American defeated the Italian in the semifinals of the 2024 U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships in straight sets.

Ad

Frances Tiafoe vs Luciano Darderi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Frances Tiafoe Luciano Darderi

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Frances Tiafoe vs Luciano Darderi prediction

Luciano Darderi hits a backhand at BMW Open | Image Source: Getty

Tiafoe has lately struggled with getting enough depth on his groundstrokes. The American still has world-class endurance, though, which allows him to stay in long rallies despite the lack of weight in his baseline game.

Ad

Darderi, however, will be looking to exploit the above weaknesses in his higher-ranked opponent's game. Despite being a claycourt specialist, the 23-year-old hits hard from both wings. Moreover, his flat shotmaking will be well-suited to the low-bouncing courts at Caja Magica, giving him a slight edge in this interesting match-up.

Pick: Darderi to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More