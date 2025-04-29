Madrid Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Matteo Arnaldi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (16) Frances Tiafoe vs Matteo Arnaldi

Date: April 30, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Frances Tiafoe vs Matteo Arnaldi preview

Former World No. 10 Tiafoe is back in form | Image Source: Getty

17th-seeded Frances Tiafoe will face Italy's Matteo Arnaldi for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Madrid Masters on Wednesday (April 30).

Ad

Trending

Before arriving in Madrid, Tiafoe had endured a rather disappointing campaign on the ATP Tour this season as he had lost nine of his first 19 matches. However, the World No. 17 has since turned his fortunes around at Caja Magica, reaching the fourth round of the tournament for the first time in his career.

Having received a first-round bye, the 27-year-old was leading 7-5, 3-1 when Italy's Luciano Darderi retired in their second-round match due to injury. The American then routed his next opponent, Alexandre Muller, 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday (April 29) to book his berth in the second week of the 1000-level event.

Ad

Arnaldi, meanwhile, had put together a mediocre 8-9 win/loss record but has made amends for his form in Madrid this week. After getting through a tough three-setter against Borna Coric, the Italian sprang up a 6-3, 6-4 upset over three-time champion Novak Djokovic in the second round.

The World No. 44 then downed Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur by the same scoreline on Monday (April 28) to reach the fourth round of the tournament.

Ad

Frances Tiafoe vs Matteo Arnaldi head-to-head

Tiafoe leads Arnaldi 1-0 in head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The American came from two sets to love down to defeat the Italian in the first round of the 2024 Wimbledon.

Frances Tiafoe vs Matteo Arnaldi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Frances Tiafoe +110 -1.5 (+225) Over 22.5 (-135) Matteo Arnaldi -135 +1.5 (-350) Under 22.5 (-110)

Ad

(All bets sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Matteo Arnaldi prediction

Matteo Arnaldi chases down a shot in Madrid | Image Source: Getty

Tiafoe has been getting underneath the ball well on the medium-paced clay courts at Caja Magica. While the American's short placement on his forehand has been taken advantage of in the past, he has been able to hide this weakness for the past fortnight. That said, he will have to be wary of an aggressive opponent of Arnaldi's mould.

Ad

The 24-year-old's explosive groundstrokes from both wings left Djokovic, arguably the best defensive baseliner in the game, during their last week's encounter in Madrid. He has also shown razor-sharp focus and incredible hustle on important points, which might just be the differentiator between him and the World No. 17 during their fourth-round clash.

Pick: Arnaldi to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More