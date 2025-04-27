Madrid Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Donna Vekic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (5) Madison Keys vs (19) Donna Vekic

Date: April 87, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Madison Keys vs Donna Vekic preview

Madison Keys hits a serve at Madrid Open | Image Source: Getty

Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys will face 19th-seeded Donna Vekic for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Madrid Open on Monday (April 28).

Ad

Trending

Keys enjoyed a stunning start to her 2025 season on the WTA Tour, winning her maiden Major title in Melbourne before reaching the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in March. Although the American has suffered back-to-back third-round exits in her last two campaigns in Miami and Charleston, she has looked determined in Madrid this week to emulate her last year's result of reaching the semifinals at the 1000-level event.

Having received a first-round Bye, the World No. 5 defeated Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 6-4 before taking revenge on her Charleston Open victor Anna Kalinskaya by a scoreline of 7-5, 7-6(3) to reach the fourth round.

Ad

Vekic, meanwhile, had dropped 10 of her 15 matches on the WTA Tour before arriving in Madrid. The Croatian achieved her career-best result at the 1000-level event this week, reaching the fourth round by overcoming a set deficit to beat World No. 10 Emma Navarro 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Madison Keys vs Donna Vekic head-to-head

Keys leads Vekic by a margin of 3-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The American defeated the Croat in both of their claycourt encounters at the 2016 French Open and the 2018 Italian Open. She also got the better of the World No. 21 by a scoreline of 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-3 in the fourth round of this year's BNP Paribas Open.

Ad

Madison Keys vs Donna Vekic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Madison Keys -300 -1.5 (-118) Over 19.5 (-190) Donna Vekic +225 +1.5 (-120) Under 19.5 (+130)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Madison Keys vs Donna Vekic prediction

Donna Vekic serves at Madrid Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Keys is one of the biggest ball-strikers on the WTA Tour with swashbuckling groundstrokes on both wings. The fifth seed is also adept at spot serving and likes mixing down-the-line and wide-out deliveries to confuse her opponents on return. In comparison, Vekic is nearly not as aggressive as her older opponent from the back of the court.

Ad

The 28-year-old instead relies on her timing to hit deep, well-placed shots, which is a ploy that helps her keep the rallies neutral. That said, the Croat's playing style will likely not work that well against the 2025 Australian Open champion on the medium-paced courts in Madrid, making the latter the outright favorite to win this match-up.

Pick: Keys to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More