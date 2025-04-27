Madrid Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Donna Vekic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Madison Keys vs (19) Donna Vekic
Date: April 87, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Madison Keys vs Donna Vekic preview
Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys will face 19th-seeded Donna Vekic for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Madrid Open on Monday (April 28).
Keys enjoyed a stunning start to her 2025 season on the WTA Tour, winning her maiden Major title in Melbourne before reaching the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in March. Although the American has suffered back-to-back third-round exits in her last two campaigns in Miami and Charleston, she has looked determined in Madrid this week to emulate her last year's result of reaching the semifinals at the 1000-level event.
Having received a first-round Bye, the World No. 5 defeated Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 6-4 before taking revenge on her Charleston Open victor Anna Kalinskaya by a scoreline of 7-5, 7-6(3) to reach the fourth round.
Vekic, meanwhile, had dropped 10 of her 15 matches on the WTA Tour before arriving in Madrid. The Croatian achieved her career-best result at the 1000-level event this week, reaching the fourth round by overcoming a set deficit to beat World No. 10 Emma Navarro 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Madison Keys vs Donna Vekic head-to-head
Keys leads Vekic by a margin of 3-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The American defeated the Croat in both of their claycourt encounters at the 2016 French Open and the 2018 Italian Open. She also got the better of the World No. 21 by a scoreline of 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-3 in the fourth round of this year's BNP Paribas Open.
Madison Keys vs Donna Vekic odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Madison Keys vs Donna Vekic prediction
Keys is one of the biggest ball-strikers on the WTA Tour with swashbuckling groundstrokes on both wings. The fifth seed is also adept at spot serving and likes mixing down-the-line and wide-out deliveries to confuse her opponents on return. In comparison, Vekic is nearly not as aggressive as her older opponent from the back of the court.
The 28-year-old instead relies on her timing to hit deep, well-placed shots, which is a ploy that helps her keep the rallies neutral. That said, the Croat's playing style will likely not work that well against the 2025 Australian Open champion on the medium-paced courts in Madrid, making the latter the outright favorite to win this match-up.
Pick: Keys to win in straight sets.