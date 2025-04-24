Madrid Open 2025: Maria Sakkari vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (29) Magda Linette vs Maria Sakkari
Date: April 25, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Maria Sakkari vs Magda Linette preview
29th-seeded Magda Linette will face a resurgent Maria Sakkari in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open on Friday (April 25).
Linette has enjoyed a respectable campaign on the WTA Tour in 2025, winning 12 of her 21 matches and reaching the quarterfinals of the Miami Open last month. The Pole made a surge in the women's rankings after having fallen outside the top 50 at this time of the year in 2024. She has received a first-round bye in Madrid and will be looking to improve upon her career-best result of reaching the third round at the tournament this fortnight.
Sakkari, meanwhile, had a tough break last year as she shut her season down following the US Open due to a shoulder injury. The Greek, who has dropped 14 of her last 20 matches, has since fallen to as low as 82nd in the WTA rankings, marking the first time in seven years that she isn't ranked inside the women's top 50.
The 29-year-old is now looking to make amends in Madrid, where she reached the semifinals in 2023. The former World No. 3 defeated China's Wang Xinyu 6-4, 7-6(7) in the first round of the 1000-level event on Wednesday (April 23).
Maria Sakkari vs Magda Linette head-to-head
Linette leads Sakkari 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Pole defeated the Greek in the first round of the 2019 Hobart International.
Maria Sakkari vs Magda Linette odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Maria Sakkari vs Magda Linette prediction
Sakkari has always been one of the most dependable shotmakers on the WTA Tour. The 29-year-old is also impressive on both serve and return, but struggles with her shot selection, which undermines her chances of winning close matches. She also tends to get tight during crucial moments and will have to stay mentally sharp against her higher-ranked opponent.
Linette, meanwhile, is a stable baseliner and has equally balanced groundstrokes on either wing. The 33-year-old has arguably the best slice on the women's circuit, and it has proven resourceful in offsetting her opponents' rhythm. That said, she may get overpowered by Sakkari during their second-round clash as the latter is likely to be inspired to go deep in Madrid this fortnight.
Pick: Sakkari to win in three sets.