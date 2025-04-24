Madrid Open 2025: Maria Sakkari vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (29) Magda Linette vs Maria Sakkari

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Maria Sakkari vs Magda Linette preview

Magda Linette serves at Miami Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

29th-seeded Magda Linette will face a resurgent Maria Sakkari in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open on Friday (April 25).

Ad

Trending

Linette has enjoyed a respectable campaign on the WTA Tour in 2025, winning 12 of her 21 matches and reaching the quarterfinals of the Miami Open last month. The Pole made a surge in the women's rankings after having fallen outside the top 50 at this time of the year in 2024. She has received a first-round bye in Madrid and will be looking to improve upon her career-best result of reaching the third round at the tournament this fortnight.

Ad

Sakkari, meanwhile, had a tough break last year as she shut her season down following the US Open due to a shoulder injury. The Greek, who has dropped 14 of her last 20 matches, has since fallen to as low as 82nd in the WTA rankings, marking the first time in seven years that she isn't ranked inside the women's top 50.

The 29-year-old is now looking to make amends in Madrid, where she reached the semifinals in 2023. The former World No. 3 defeated China's Wang Xinyu 6-4, 7-6(7) in the first round of the 1000-level event on Wednesday (April 23).

Ad

Maria Sakkari vs Magda Linette head-to-head

Linette leads Sakkari 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Pole defeated the Greek in the first round of the 2019 Hobart International.

Maria Sakkari vs Magda Linette odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Magda Linette Maria Sakkari

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Maria Sakkari vs Magda Linette prediction

Maria Sakkari serves during her 1R match in Madrid | Image Source: Getty

Sakkari has always been one of the most dependable shotmakers on the WTA Tour. The 29-year-old is also impressive on both serve and return, but struggles with her shot selection, which undermines her chances of winning close matches. She also tends to get tight during crucial moments and will have to stay mentally sharp against her higher-ranked opponent.

Ad

Linette, meanwhile, is a stable baseliner and has equally balanced groundstrokes on either wing. The 33-year-old has arguably the best slice on the women's circuit, and it has proven resourceful in offsetting her opponents' rhythm. That said, she may get overpowered by Sakkari during their second-round clash as the latter is likely to be inspired to go deep in Madrid this fortnight.

Pick: Sakkari to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More