Madrid Open 2025: Maria Sakkari vs Wang Xinyu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Maria Sakkari vs Wang Xinyu
Date: April 23, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Maria Sakkari vs Wang Xinyu preview
Former World No. 3 Maria Sakkari will face China's Wang Xinyu in the first round of the 2025 Madrid Open on Wednesday (April 23).
Sakkari fell outside the top 50 WTA rankings for the first time since 2018 after failing to defend her 2024 Indian Wells runner-up points in early March. The Greek, now ranked at a lowly 82nd, has dropped three of her last four matches on the pro tour and is in dire need of some good results.
The 29-year-old will be eager for a reversal of fortune at the Madrid Open, where she reached the semifinals in 2023.
Her first-round opponent Xinyu, on her part, is also currently in the middle of a slump, having exited in the first round of three of her last four tour-level appearances. The World No. 41 will be looking to improve upon her career-best result of reaching the second round at Caja Magica this week.
Maria Sakkari vs Wang Xinyu head-to-head
Sakkari leads Xinyu 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Greek defeated the Chinese in their lone career encounter at the 2023 China Open.
Maria Sakkari vs Wang Xinyu odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Maria Sakkari vs Wang Xinyu prediction
Sakkari has one of the most all-around games on the WTA Tour. The World No. 82 has equally balanced groundstrokes on either wing and performs well on both serve and return, as well. For what it's worth, she only lags behind the rest of her peers when it comes to mentality.
Xinyu is a bit more aggressive from the baseline than her older opponent, making use of her impeccable shot timing and control to take the initiative in rallies. The 23-year-old does have an underwhelming serve, though, which is likely to be taken advantage of by the Greek.
The keys to winning for both players in this interesting match-up will be to maintain a high percentage of first serves and try to push each other back during long exchanges. Although Sakkari is currently struggling with consistency, she is the outright favorite to win this encounter in Madrid.
Pick: Sakkari to win in straight sets.