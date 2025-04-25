Madrid Open 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Magdalena Frech preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Mirra Andreeva vs (27) Magdalena Frech
Date: April 26, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Mirra Andreeva vs Magdalena Frech preview
Seventh-seeded Mirra Andreeva will face Poland's Magdalena Frech in the third round of the 2025 Madrid Open later this week.
Andreeva is the most in-form player on the WTA Tour currently, having won 22 of her 27 matches thus far with two 1000-level triumphs in Dubai and Indian Wells to her name. This fortnight, the Russian teen prodigy will be eager to improve upon her result of reaching the last eight in Madrid last year.
Having received a first-round Bye at the tournament, the World No. 7 defeated Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-4 to reach the third round.
27th-seeded Frech, meanwhile, also received a Bye into the second round, where she needed three hours to dispatch Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4.
Mirra Andreeva vs Magdalena Frech head-to-head
Andreeva leads Frech 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Russian defeated the Pole in the third round of the 2025 Australian Open.
Mirra Andreeva vs Magdalena Frech odds
(Odds will be added once available)
Mirra Andreeva vs Magdalena Frech prediction
Andreeva has taken well with clay at such a nascent phase in her career. The 17-year-old's neutral baseline game suits the surface and allows her to construct points. The World No. 7 also has a dependable first serve and doesn't give away free points.
While many would assume that she likes playing safe tennis, the reigning Dubai and Indian Wells titlist is also capable of injecting pace in baseline exchanges.
Her third-round opponent, on the other hand, is a player of an aggressive mold with power-packed groundstrokes from both wings. That said, the 27-year-old struggles with consistency and margin on her shots, especially during crucial points.
The keys to winning for both players in their third-round clash in Madrid will be to play percentage tennis while hitting deep groundstrokes. Since Andreeva excels at the above tactic, she will most likely conquer Frech's challenge comfortably.
Pick: Andreeva to win in straight sets.