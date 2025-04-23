Madrid Open 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Federico Cina preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (23) Sebastian Korda vs Federico Cina
Date: April 25, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Second Round
Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $8,619,262
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Sebastian Korda vs Federico Cina preview
Twenty-third seed Sebastian Korda will take on Federico Cina in the second round of the Madrid Open.
Korda is one of the cleanest hitters on tour. He's made a hot and cold start to the season by amassing seven wins from 14 matches, including a runner-up finish in the Adelaide International. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open but lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets.
The American will enter Madrid after a second-round exit in Barcelona. After cruising past Matteo Arnaldi in the first round, he was eliminated by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second 7-6(4), 6-4. Korda is making his fourth appearance in the Madrid Open this year.
Meanwhile, Federico Cina has played most of his tennis on the ITF circuit in the past coulpe of years. He reached the second round of the Miami Open, which was his best result on the main tour. Despite a valiant effort against Grigor Dimitrov, the Bulgarian defeated him in Miami, 6-1, 6-4.
Cina entered Madrid after a first round exit in the Monza Challenger. He started his campaign with a remarkable win against Coleman Wong 7-6(5), 6-1. Cina is making his debut in the Madrid Open this year.
Sebastian Korda vs Federico Cina head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Sebastian Korda vs Federico Cina odds
(Odds will be updated when available)
Sebastian Korda vs Federico Cina prediction
Korda has been in the mix to chalk up a strong result in the last couple of years, but hasn't been convincing enough to do so. He will be eager to add to his trophy cabinet this year and have a successful season on clay. The American is known for his technical ability and calm demeanour on the court.
Cina, on the contrary, has a great record on the lower level circuit this year but needs to dig deeper to emulate the same on the main tour. He has an impressive all-around game at the age of 18 and a bright future ahead. The Italian likes to play an offensive brand of tennis and will have nothing to lose against an established player like Korda.
No points for guessing that Korda will be the favorite to win this bout. The American could face a tricky challenge from his opposite number, but should be able to begin on a winning note in the Madrid Open.
Pick: Korda to win in straight sets.