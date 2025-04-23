Madrid Open 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Federico Cina preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

  • home icon
By Aman Mohamed
Modified Apr 23, 2025 22:21 GMT
Sebastian Korda vs Federico Cina - Image Source: Getty
Match Details

Fixture: (23) Sebastian Korda vs Federico Cina

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Sebastian Korda vs Federico Cina preview

Korda plays a backhand in the Barcelona Open 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty
Twenty-third seed Sebastian Korda will take on Federico Cina in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Korda is one of the cleanest hitters on tour. He's made a hot and cold start to the season by amassing seven wins from 14 matches, including a runner-up finish in the Adelaide International. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open but lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

The American will enter Madrid after a second-round exit in Barcelona. After cruising past Matteo Arnaldi in the first round, he was eliminated by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second 7-6(4), 6-4. Korda is making his fourth appearance in the Madrid Open this year.

Cina plays a backhand in the Atkinson Monza Open 2025 - Source: Getty
Meanwhile, Federico Cina has played most of his tennis on the ITF circuit in the past coulpe of years. He reached the second round of the Miami Open, which was his best result on the main tour. Despite a valiant effort against Grigor Dimitrov, the Bulgarian defeated him in Miami, 6-1, 6-4.

Cina entered Madrid after a first round exit in the Monza Challenger. He started his campaign with a remarkable win against Coleman Wong 7-6(5), 6-1. Cina is making his debut in the Madrid Open this year.

Sebastian Korda vs Federico Cina head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Sebastian Korda vs Federico Cina odds

Player Name MoneylineHandicap Bets Total Games
Sebastian Korda
Federico Cina
(Odds will be updated when available)

Sebastian Korda vs Federico Cina prediction

Korda celebrates a point in the Barcelona Open - Day One - Source: Getty
Korda has been in the mix to chalk up a strong result in the last couple of years, but hasn't been convincing enough to do so. He will be eager to add to his trophy cabinet this year and have a successful season on clay. The American is known for his technical ability and calm demeanour on the court.

Cina, on the contrary, has a great record on the lower level circuit this year but needs to dig deeper to emulate the same on the main tour. He has an impressive all-around game at the age of 18 and a bright future ahead. The Italian likes to play an offensive brand of tennis and will have nothing to lose against an established player like Korda.

No points for guessing that Korda will be the favorite to win this bout. The American could face a tricky challenge from his opposite number, but should be able to begin on a winning note in the Madrid Open.

Pick: Korda to win in straight sets.

