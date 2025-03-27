Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda leave Miami Open venue without playing their match after controversial scheduling fiasco

Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda were scheduled to play their quarterfinal match at the 2025 Miami Open on March 26. However, due to scheduling regulations by the ATP, the match was postponed to the following day, March 27.

Ad

The Djokovic-Korda clash was supposed to take place during the night session on Day 9 on the Stadium Court. The match was going to be the last one among five that were scheduled for that day, with the expected start time for the match around 8:30 pm local time.

Originally, the day was supposed to have four singles matches on Stadium Court, but the match between Alexander Zverev and Arthur Fils was included as well, as it was postponed due to rain on Day 8 (March 25). Due to a cramped schedule, by the time the first four matches were over, it was past 11 pm local time.

Ad

Trending

To protect player safety and health, ATP had introduced the regulation of not allowing any match to start after the 11:00 pm cutoff time. As a result, the match between Djokovic and Korda was moved to the following day. The match will reportedly be third on the schedule on Stadium Court on March 27.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As it is understood so far, both Djokovic and Korda were made aware of this fact only 20 minutes before the previous match between Jessica Pegula and Emma Raducanu ended on the Stadium Court. Both players' teams were seen in active discussions in the players' waiting area before they left the venue.

Novak Djokovic is looking for his first Tour-level title since 2023

In Picture: Novak Djokovic (Getty)

Novak Djokovic won seven titles in 2023, including three of the four Majors. However, in an expected scenario, the Serb had a drop in form in 2024, which saw him win no Tour-level titles, barring his Olympic gold. He reached the final of the Wimbledon Championships and the Shanghai Masters but lost to his young rivals, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, respectively.

Ad

This year, the Serb was in form at the Australian Open, but injury forced him to stop his campaign at the semifinal against Alexander Zverev. He also had an unexpected loss at the hands of Botic Van de Zandschulp at Indian Wells. However, with both Alcaraz and Zverev bowing out of Miami, Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win the title.

The Serb has a 1-0 head-to-head record against his quarterfinal opponent, Sebastian Korda. The only high seed left in the event is third-seeded Taylor Fritz, against whom Djokovic has a 10-0 head-to-head record. The Serb has an excellent record in Miami, winning the title six times, the last of which came in 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis