Madrid Open 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Fixture: (32) Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Potapova

Date: April 27, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Potapova preview

Former World No. 4 Kenin is back in form | Image Source: Getty

USA's Sofia Kenin will face Russia's Anastasia Potapova for a place in the fourth round of the 2025 Madrid Open.

Kenin has enjoyed a reversal in fortunes during this year's claycourt season. After dropping eight of her first 18 matches in the first three months of 2025, the American finished runner-up at the Charleston Open against all odds. The 26-year-old, ranked 32nd in the world, has carried her rich vein of form into Madrid.

Having received a first-round Bye, the former Australian Open champion defeated World No. 45 Lulu Sun 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 11 minutes to reach the third round at Caja Magica for the first time in her career. Her next opponent will be the resurgent Potapova, who has been on a giant-killing run at the Madrid Open this week.

The World No. 39 Russian needed two hours and 12 minutes to down the dangerous Ashlyn Krueger 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the 1000-level event. The 24-year-old then sprang up an upset over eighth-seeded Zheng Qinwen, overcoming the Chinese 6-4, 6-4.

Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head

Kenin leads Potapova 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The American defeated the Russian in straight sets in their lone encounter at the 2023 San Diego Open.

Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Potapova odds

Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Potapova prediction

Anastasia Potapova hits a forehand at Madrid Open | Image Source: Getty

Kenin has one of the best controlled aggression on the WTA Tour, achieved through her fast racket-head speed and timing on the ball. The former World No. 4 has short backswings on both her forehand and backhand, which doesn't allow her opponents to get a read on her groundstrokes.

Potapova is a player of a similar mold, albeit with less easy power than her higher-ranked opponent. She does struggle with her consistency on crucial points, though. While this match is likely to go down to the wire, Kenin is the favorite to go through to the Round of 16 in Madrid considering she is the more in-form player currently.

Pick: Kenin to win in three sets.

