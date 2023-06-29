Mallorca Championships 2023: Christopher Eubanks vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Christopher Eubanks vs Arthur Rinderknech

Date: Thursday, June 29

Tournament: Mallorca Championships 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Mallorca, Spain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €984,805

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Christopher Eubanks vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

Eubanks is into the last eight.

Christopher Eubanks takes on French lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech as he looks to reach the semifinals in Mallorca.

The 77th-ranked Eubanks got the better of his higher-ranked compatriot Ben Shelton in the second round.

The third seed, playing his campaign opener after a first-round bye, took the opener in a tiebreak. Eubanks got back on level terms by claiming the second set for the loss of four games. A competitive third set ensued between the two Americans, but it was Eubanks who took it 7-5 to reach his second quarterfinal of the season and first since Miami.

The 27-year-old improved his season record to 7-10, after stumbling in the opening round in Stuttgart and Halle after emerging from qualifying.

Meanwhile, World No. 85 Rinderknech had an easier second-round outing against compatriot Constant Lestienne, dropping only five games, to reach his first quarterfinal of the season.

Having also lost in the opening round at his last two tournaments at 's-Hertogenbosch and Queen's, Rinderknech is now 5-12 on the season. The 27-year-old got the better of Spanish veteran Albert Ramos Vinolas in the first round in Mallorca.

The Pau Challenger semifinalist will now look to end the inspired run of Eubanks as he eyes a place in the last four and beyond.

Christopher Eubanks vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

The two players haven't met before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Christopher Eubanks vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Christopher Eubanks Arthur Rinderknech

The odds will be updated when they release.

Christopher Eubanks vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Rinderknech is into his first quarterfinal in 2023.

Both Eubanks and Rinderknech are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

While the American is a big server, powerful hitter off both flanks and moves well, Rinderknech has more modest weapons. However, one thing that is common for both players is that consistency has never been their forte.

Their grasscourt pedigree is pretty similar: Eubanks has gone 3-4, while Rinderknech is 4-6. However, Eubanks has gone the distance in both matches this week, while Rinderknech is yet to drop a set. Expect the Frenchman to take the win.

Pick: Rinderknech in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes