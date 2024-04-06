Marrakech 2024: Matteo Berrettini vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Grand Prix Hassan II

Match Details

Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Date: Sunday, April 7

Tournament: Grand Prix Hassan II

Round: Final

Venue: Marrakech, Morocco

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €579,320

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Matteo Berrettini vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview

Matteo Berrettini practices ahead of the 2024 Australian Open

Matteo Berrettini is set to lock horns with defending champion Roberto Carballes Baena in the final of the 2024 Grand Prix Hassan II on Sunday, April 7.

Berrettini kicked off his campaign in Morocco with a convincing 6-2, 6-1 win over sixth-seed Alexander Shevchenko in the first round. He then navigated his way through a stern test in his next match, getting the better of Jaume Munar with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 score.

The Italian saw off compatriot and fourth seed Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 7-6(5) in the quarterfinals. Up against seventh seed Mariano Navone in the last four, Berrettini overcame a one-set deficit to eventually clinch the match with a 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2 score and reach his first final on the ATP tour since the Tennis Napoli Cup back in 2022.

Carballes Baena, on the other hand, began his campaign with a 6-2, 2-0 victory over Matteo Gigante (W/O) in the first round. He then beat third seed Dan Evans 6-4, 7-6(3) in the next round.

The Spaniard ploughed through a tight three-setter in the quarterfinals against Nicolas Moreno De Alboran, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. However, he made light work of Pavel Kotov in the semifinals with a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win.

Matteo Berrettini vs Roberto Carballes Baena head-to-head

Matteo Berrettini and Roberto Carballes Baena have faced off thrice on the ATP Tour so far, with the former holding a 2-1 head-to-head advantage. The Italian won their most recent encounter in Naples two years ago.

Matteo Berrettini vs Roberto Carballes Baena odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Matteo Berrettini Roberto Carballes Baena

(Odds will be added once available)

Matteo Berrettini vs Roberto Carballes Baena prediction

Roberto Carballes Baena at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Matteo Berrettini and Roberto Carballes Baena's summit clash at the 2024 Grand Prix Hassan II promises plenty of action.

Berrettini has displayed a strong form this week. Following a couple of months plagued by injury, the Italian has been focused on rebuilding his career and rediscovering his previous form. Despite encountering two three-setters, Berrettini has consistently found a way to navigate through challenges in Morocco thus far.

Carballes Baena, meanwhile, has carried on in Morocco from where he left off last year. The defending champion has looked solid all week and has showcased brilliant hitting from both wings. He also appeared tremendously strong on serve, indicating significant improvements likely resulting from the considerable work he has put into it in the recent past.

The Spaniard might just hold the slight edge over the Italian heading into their encounter, being the better player on the red dirt. Carballes Baena's recent form, combined with Berrettini's gradual resurgence in the sport, underscores a few more advantages for the 31-year-old.

Pick: Roberto Carballes Baena to win in three sets.