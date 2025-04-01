Marrakech 2025 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Pablo Carreno Busta vs Younes Lalami Laaroussi, Jaume Munar vs Kamil Majchrzak | Grand Prix Hassan II

Day 2 of the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech will see the remaining first-round singles matches take place. A total of 11 matches across singles and doubles will take place.

Ad

Jaume Munar will be the only seeded player in action as he take on Kamil Majchrzak. Another Spanish play who will start their campaign at the ATP 250 event is Pablo Carreno Busta, who will lock horns with local boy Younes Lalami Laaroussi. The likes of Jesper de Jong, Daniel Altmaier and Federico Coria will all be in action as well.

On that note, let us see how some of the men's singles matches on Day 2 of the Grand Prix Hassan II could pan out.

Ad

Trending

#1. Pablo Carreno Busta vs Younes Lalami Laaroussi

Former top-10 player Pablo Carreno Busta will face Younes Lalami Laaroussi in the first round of the Grand Prix Hassan II. The two will square off for the very first time and the winner of the match will take on top seed Tallon Griekspoor in the second round of the tournament in Marrakech.

Carreno Busta last competed in an ATP Challenger event in Girona, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Marin Cilic. Laaroussi, on the other hand, last played at an ITF event in Valencia, where he retired during the qualifiers due to an injury.

Ad

While Lalami Laaroussi will have the crowd's support, Carreno Busta's experience should see him get the win and book his place in the second round of the Grand Prix Hassan II.

Predicted Winner: Pablo Carreno Busta

#2. Jaume Munar vs Kamil Majchrzak

Sixth seed Jaume Munar will be up against Kamil Majchrzak in the opening round of the Grand Prix Hassan II. This will be the first encounter between the two, with the winner facing either Jesper de Jong or Elliot Benchentrit in the second round of the ATP 250 event.

Ad

Munar is entering the tournament in Marrakech at the back of a third-round run at the Miami Open, that included a win over Daniil Medvedev. Majchrzak also competed in the Masters 1000 event but could not go past the qualifiers.

Munar has won nine out of 15 matches so far in the 2025 season while his Polish counterpart has won just one out of two main-draw fixtures. The Spaniard's better run of form makes him a favorite to win and he should not have much problems getting past Majchrzak.

Ad

Predicted Winner: Jaume Munar.

#3. Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Hugo Gaston

Hugo Gaston will face Argentine qualifier Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the first round of the Grand Prix Hassan II. This will be the second meeting between the two on the ATP Tour, with the Frenchman winning their previous encounter 6-4, 6-2 in Gastaad four years back.

Gaston last competed at the Miami Open, where he reached the second round before losing to Matteo Berrettini. Cerundolo, on the other hand, last competed at a Challenger event in Girona, where he lost to Sebastian Ofner in the first round.

Ad

Neither player has had a particularly impressive 2025 season, with Gaston winning three out of nine main-draw fixtures while Cerundolo has triumphed in just one out of four. The Frenchman's ranking and relatively better run of form gives him an edge entering the match, and if he is at his best, there is a good chance of him progressing to the second round of the Grand Prix Hassan II.

Predicted Winner: Hugo Gaston

Ad

#4. Daniel Altmaier vs Otto Virtanen

Daniel Altmaier will take on Otto Virtanen in the opening round of the Grand Prix Hassan II. This will be the second encounter between the two, with the German beating the Finn 6-4, 6-3 in Marseille earlier this year. Whoever wins the match, will take on fifth seed Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round of the ATP 250 event.

Both players last competed at the Miami Open, with Altmaier losing in the first round while Virtanen could not go past the first qualifying round. The German has won six out of 13 main-draw matches so far in 2025 while the Finn has triumphed in just one out of five fixtures.

Ad

Altmaier's relatively better run of form gives him an edge entering the match and it will not be much of a surprise if he manages to come out on top and reaches the second round in Marrakech.

Predicted Winner: Daniel Altmaier

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback