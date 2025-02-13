Marseille 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Open 13 Provence

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Date: February 13, 2025

Tournament: Open 13 Provence 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Palais des Sports de Marseille, Marseille, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)

Prize Money: € 767,545

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Daniil Medvedev vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert preview

In Picture: Daniil Medvedev (Getty)

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will begin his campaign at the 2025 Open 13 Provence with a second-round clash against local favorite Pierre-Hughes Herbert. Medvedev has been on a barren run on the ATP Tour, not having won any titles since 2023. In 2024, the Russian made a couple of high-profile finals in Melbourne and Indian Wells but lost to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

In the four matches he has played in 2025, Medvedev has looked far away from his usual best. He lost to Learner Tien in five sets in the second round of the Australian Open, his earliest hard-court Major exit since 2018. The former World No. 1 lost to Mattia Bellucci in the second round of the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam. Being the top seed he got an opening-round bye in Marseille.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert did not play any Tour-level main draw match before Marseille. The Frenchman reached the final of the Challenger Event in Quimper, where he lost 7-6 (3), 1-6, 2-6 to Sascha Gueymard Wayenberg.

At Marseille, Herbert won 6-2, 6-3 against Calvin Hemery and 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 against Manuel Guinard in the qualifying rounds to enter the main draw. In the first-round match, Herbert got his first Tour win of the season with a 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over fellow countryman Harold Mayot.

Daniil Medvedev vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert head-to-head

Medvedev and Herbert have played each other three times, with the Russian leading head-to-head 2-1. The last match they played was the final in Marseille in 2021, which Medvedev won 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -525 -1.5 (-175) Over 21.5 (-120) Pierre-Hugues Herbert +350 +1.5 (+120) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert prediction

In the 2021 Marseille final, Medvedev won 70 percent of the service points and 35 percent of the return points against Herbert. Meanwhile, the Frenchman won 65 percent of the service points and 30 percent of the return points. The former World No. 1 found a way through the Frenchman's serve as he broke serve three times.

As far as indoor hardcourt records are concerned, Medvedev has eight titles from 11 finals, whereas Herbert has lost both of his indoor hardcourt finals. The Frenchman has been a prolific doubles player on the Tour, winning five Major titles with countryman Nicolas Mahut.

Medvedev is the top seed but his form of late has been questionable, Meanwhile, Herbert has often played his best tennis in front of his home crowd. However, given the Frenchman's current singles form, Medvedev will be the favorite in the match.

Pick- Medvedev to win in three sets

