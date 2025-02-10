Marseille 2025: Stan Wawrinka vs Nuno Borges preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Open 13

By Talal Dar
Modified Feb 10, 2025 19:49 GMT
Stan Wawrinka and Nuno Borges will meet for the second time on the ATP Tour. (Image credits: Getty)
Stan Wawrinka and Nuno Borges will meet for the second time on the ATP Tour. (Image credits: Getty)

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Stan Wawrinka vs (8) Nuno Borges

Date: February 11, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Open 13 Provence

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Palais des Sports de Marseille, Marseille, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard court

Prize Money: €767,545

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Stan Wawrinka vs Nuno Borges preview

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action during Day One of the ABN AMRO Open at Rotterdam Ahoy on February 3, 2025 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. - Source: Getty
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action during Day One of the ABN AMRO Open at Rotterdam Ahoy on February 3, 2025 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. - Source: Getty

Former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka will face the eighth seed Nuno Borges in the first round of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille on Tuesday, 11 February.

also-read-trending Trending

The 39-year-old Swiss is still looking for his first match win in 2025, as he lost in the first round at the Australian Open, Montpellier and Rotterdam. Wawrinka has been winless in ATP Tour matches since 2024 October, when he defeated Adrian Mannarino in Basel.

On the other hand, World No. 39 Nuno Borges has a 7-4 win-loss record in 2025. The Portuguese star reached the semifinal in Auckland and the third round at the Australian Open, where he managed to win a set against Carlos Alcaraz.

His last match was in the Davis Cup against Monaco, as he suffered a disappointing loss against World No. 201 Valentin Vacherot in three sets, so he would be hoping to be back on the winning track in Marseille.

Nuno Borges of Portuga in action during the against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (not seen) during their Round 3 match at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia on January 17, 2025 - Source: Getty
Nuno Borges of Portuga in action during the against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (not seen) during their Round 3 match at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia on January 17, 2025 - Source: Getty

Stan Wawrinka vs Nuno Borges head-to-head

Nuno Borges leads Stan Wawrinka 1-0 in their head-to-head record, as he won 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 when they met on the clay court in Bucharest in 2024.

Stan Wawrinka vs Nuno Borges odds

Player NameMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Stan Wawrinka
Nuno Borges

(Odds will be updated once available)

Stan Wawrinka vs Nuno Borges prediction

The 3-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka is making his sixth appearance at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille. He has a 5-5 win-loss record here, as he reached the quarterfinal in Marseille three times but never reached the semifinal.

His first appearance at the event was 17 years back when he defeated former French No. 1 Sebastien Grosjean in the first round and then lost to Andy Murray.

The 27-year-old Nuno Borges has won only one ATP title in his career when he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final of the Swedish Open on a clay court, something which Wawrinka achieved only once in his nine meetings with Nadal.

Borges has never reached a final of any ATP tour event on a hard court, so he would be hoping to change it in Marseille.

Pick: Borges to win in three sets.

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी