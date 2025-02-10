Marseille 2025: Stan Wawrinka vs Nuno Borges preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Open 13

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Stan Wawrinka vs (8) Nuno Borges

Date: February 11, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Open 13 Provence

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Palais des Sports de Marseille, Marseille, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard court

Prize Money: €767,545

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Stan Wawrinka vs Nuno Borges preview

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action during Day One of the ABN AMRO Open at Rotterdam Ahoy on February 3, 2025 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. - Source: Getty

Former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka will face the eighth seed Nuno Borges in the first round of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille on Tuesday, 11 February.

The 39-year-old Swiss is still looking for his first match win in 2025, as he lost in the first round at the Australian Open, Montpellier and Rotterdam. Wawrinka has been winless in ATP Tour matches since 2024 October, when he defeated Adrian Mannarino in Basel.

On the other hand, World No. 39 Nuno Borges has a 7-4 win-loss record in 2025. The Portuguese star reached the semifinal in Auckland and the third round at the Australian Open, where he managed to win a set against Carlos Alcaraz.

His last match was in the Davis Cup against Monaco, as he suffered a disappointing loss against World No. 201 Valentin Vacherot in three sets, so he would be hoping to be back on the winning track in Marseille.

Nuno Borges of Portuga in action during the against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (not seen) during their Round 3 match at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia on January 17, 2025 - Source: Getty

Stan Wawrinka vs Nuno Borges head-to-head

Nuno Borges leads Stan Wawrinka 1-0 in their head-to-head record, as he won 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 when they met on the clay court in Bucharest in 2024.

Stan Wawrinka vs Nuno Borges odds

Stan Wawrinka vs Nuno Borges prediction

The 3-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka is making his sixth appearance at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille. He has a 5-5 win-loss record here, as he reached the quarterfinal in Marseille three times but never reached the semifinal.

His first appearance at the event was 17 years back when he defeated former French No. 1 Sebastien Grosjean in the first round and then lost to Andy Murray.

The 27-year-old Nuno Borges has won only one ATP title in his career when he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final of the Swedish Open on a clay court, something which Wawrinka achieved only once in his nine meetings with Nadal.

Borges has never reached a final of any ATP tour event on a hard court, so he would be hoping to change it in Marseille.

Pick: Borges to win in three sets.

