Martina Navratilova reacts to NBA's decision not to schedule any games on US midterm election day

Tennis great Martina Navratilova has backed the NBA's decision not to schedule any games on midterm election day in the United States. The US midterm elections are scheduled on November 8 this year and all teams will play their matches on the night of November 7.

The NBA announced the decision not to schedule any games on election day to promote nonpartisan civic engagement and encourage fans to vote.

"The NBA announced that no games will be played on Election Day this season. The decision comes in an effort to promote nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections," the tweet read.

Martina Navratilova @Martina 🏽 🏼 twitter.com/espn/status/15… ESPN @espn The NBA announced that no games will be played on Election Day this season.



The decision comes in an effort to promote nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections. The NBA announced that no games will be played on Election Day this season.The decision comes in an effort to promote nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections. https://t.co/KZ0on5GYgR 👍🏽👍🏼 twitter.com/espn/status/15…

Taking to Twitter, Martina Navratilova replied with a "thumbs up" to the NBA's decision to suspend all games on November 8. NBA teams are being encouraged to share election information with their fanbases, reported USA Today.

Martina Navratilova has been outspoken on political issues

Navratilova at the Wimbledon, The Championships, earlier this year. (Pic: Getty Images)

Martina Navratilova has always been vocal about various political and social issues on social media.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner criticized Donald Trump after the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) issued a warrant to search the former US president's home. The searches were carried out on suspicion of Trump retaining government documents post his Presidential term.

This isn't the first time Navratilova has criticized Donald Trump on social media. She criticized Trump's view of Joe Biden’s proposed a prisoner swap between jailed WNBA athlete Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, another jailed American, in exchange for an infamous Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout.

In another instance, Navratilova shared her disapproval over a burger joint named after Donald Trump. A Twitter user shared the news and tagged several users, including the tennis great, to a post that had the caption, ”A place to avoid.

Navratilova also had her say when Scotland appointed a male as Scotland's first period dignity officer. Scotland is now the first nation in the world to enshrine the right to free period products in law.

Formerly a personal trainer, Jason Grant was appointed to the role in the Tay region. The move has since caused massive outrage from all over the world.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan