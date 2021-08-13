Martina Navratilova says Next Gen is "just not as good" as Big 3, claims Rafael Nadal can outdo the youngsters even in zero-pressure situations

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova believes Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic are a cut above the Next Gen. According to the American, the younger players have to play out of their skin just to stay competitive.

Navratilova, an 18-time Grand Slam champion, recently spoke to Stuart Miller of Tennis.com about the differences in the skill levels between the Big 3 and the Next Gen. Navratilova was joined by former World No. 4 Brad Gilbert, who largely echoed her sentiments.

Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer have dominated the men's tour for close to two decades now. During this period, they have amassed a whopping 60 Grand Slams and a further 100 Masters 1000 titles.

And while players like Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Dominic Thiem have registered the odd victories over the Big 3, they have failed to make their mark in the biggest events. Between them, the four boast nine Masters 1000 titles and only one Grand Slam.

As such, Navratilova believes the Big 3 are far superior to the Next Gen.

“These younger players are just not as good as the Big Three,” Martina Navratilova said . “Those three are just on another level. They are amazing.”

While many reckon that Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic have the edge over the younger players due to their experience and mental fortitude, Navratilova believes that is not the case.

The American used the example of Rafael Nadal to explain why she thinks there is a skill gap between the Big 3 and the Next Gen. Navratilova asserted that the younger stars have to play well above their base levels just to make the finals of events.

“If you had all these players try to hit a target on a practice court where there’s no pressure, Rafa would just hit the target more than them," she said. "These guys have to play slightly above their level just to get to finals, and so their average day is not as good.”

That said, Navratilova believes that the younger players still have room for improvement.

“If you’ve been in the Top 10 without improving for four or five years then maybe you have found your level,” Navratilova said. “Otherwise, it’s not too late for them to keep improving. And as their games grow, their confidence will grow and then they may be the ones with the mental edge.”

“Their consistency is outrageous, week in and week out" - Brad Gilbert on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic

Brad Gilbert is a 20-time ATP titlist-turned-coach who has worked with the likes of Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi, Kei Nishikori, and Andy Murray.

During his conversation with tennis.com, Gilbert lauded the consistency levels displayed by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

According to Gilbert, the key factor behind Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic's greatness is that they know how to win matches even when they are not playing at their best.

“Their (Big 3) consistency is outrageous, week in and week out," Gilbert said. “The greatness of the Big Three was that they learned how to win when they are not quite right, and playing at only 60 to 70 percent."

