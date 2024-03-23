Serena Williams once explained her decision not to seek her father Richard Williams' advice during a challenging match at the 2009 Sony Ericsson Open (now known as the Miami Open).

That year, Williams took on Li Na in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash at the WTA 1000 event. After losing the opening set 6-4, Williams mounted an impressive comeback to secure a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-2 victory and advance to the semifinals.

Following her triumph, the American disclosed that although she had spoken to her father after the clash, she had refrained from seeking his guidance during the match, despite him serving as her coach in Venus Williams' absence.

"Yeah, after the match I did, because he's -- I could call him out on the court as my coach. Venus is usually my coach, but I guess she wasn't available to come out today. She came out before, though," Serena Williams said in her post-match press conference.

Serena Williams also expressed her aversion to seeking assistance from coaches mid-game, stating that she "hated" the idea because she believed one of the greatest aspects of tennis was working through challenges independently on court.

She also referenced greats of the sport like Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, and Monica Seles for never employing that strategy, indicating her desire to emulate their example.

"Honestly, I hate that. I really do. I almost think it's -- I just hate it. I'm not saying I would never use it, because I have in the past. I feel like the best thing about tennis is that tennis the only sport where you're on your own. If you need a coach, then...," she said.

"All my life, you know, the greats, like Martina and Steffi, you know, Monica Seles and all the greats never used that mechanism. I think it takes away from -- I don't know, I don't love it. I don't love it at all," she added.

Serena Williams lost the 2009 Sony Ericsson Open final to Victoria Azarenka

Serena Williams entered the 2009 Sony Ericsson Open as the top seed and two-time defending champion. Following a first-round bye, she kicked off her campaign with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win over Alexa Glatch.

The American then defeated Peng Shuai 7-5, 6-2 and secured a hard-fought 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 victory against Zheng Jie to reach the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event.

Following her triumph over Li Na, she took on Venus Williams in a blockbuster semifinal match. Serena Williams emerged victorious against her sister, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a title clash against Victoria Azarenka.

Azarenka thwarted Williams' hopes of clinching a third consecutive title at the Sony Ericsson Open, beating the American 6-3, 6-1 in the final.

