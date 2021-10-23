Matteo Berrettini likens Novak Djokovic & Daniil Medvedev to a backboard, says it "takes something extra" to win a point against them

During a recent interview with Gio Journal, Matteo Berrettini lavished praise on Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. The Italian described Djokovic as the best mover on tour and highlighted the effort it takes to win a point against the Serb as well as Medvedev.

During the interview, the Italian was asked to name a player who resembled a backboard in basketball. For the uninitiated, the backboard is a board from which the hoop is suspended.

Berrettini was quick to point out the names of Djokovic and Medvedev, explaining that, like an actual board, the two ensure that balls keep coming back into play due to their incredible athleticism and defensive skills.

"I would say either Novak or Daniil Medvedev (are like a backboard)," Matteo Berrettini said. "It always takes something extra to win a point against those two. The ball keeps coming back from all corners of the court."

According to the Wimbledon runner-up, Djokovic is also the best mover across all surfaces.

"There are a lot of great athletes, but I would need to say, Novak (when asked to name the best mover)," added the Italian. "Incredible mover on all the surfaces."

Berrettini was then asked to comment on tennis commentators and the media putting undue pressure on top players such as Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic, causing them to succumb after a certain point.

The Italian began by suggesting that "being in the spotlight" is not something you can avoid as a tennis player. Berrettini believes that while some struggle under media scrutiny, others thrive on it.

"For me, media and being in the spotlight are something that comes with the career choice," Berrettini said. "Some players like the hype and pressure and perform better with it, whereas others prefer to go under the radar more."

According to Berrettini, players such as Djokovic and Williams would feel the weight of expectations even without the existence of media as they set lofty goals for themselves in the first place.

"Even without the media, players would still feel the pressure," continued the Italian. "They have trained their whole lives to win trophies, achieve personal goals, and break and set incredible records when it comes to Serena and Novak. So they also put pressure on themselves. They know how significant their achievements are and potentially how important they could be to whatever they are trying to achieve."

Matteo Berrettini feels Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer are the hardest players to play against

Novak Djokovic after defeating Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 US Open

During the course of the interview, Matteo Berrettini was asked to name the player he finds the hardest to play against. The Italian picked Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, joking about how he could have won more titles if the three weren't active on tour at the same time.

"I would need to go with Djokovic, Nadal, or Federer," said Berrettini. "Arguably the three greatest players of all time. It has been exciting to be played simultaneously as all three, but also slightly annoying (joking) as I’d probably have a few more trophies at home."

Berrettini also spoke about his admiration for Roger Federer during the interview, calling the Swiss the sport's greatest ambassador.

