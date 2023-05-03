Matteo Berrettini's girlfriend Melissa Satta has sought help from one of the best-known names in the business to help her navigate the tennis world better -- Andre Agassi.

New to the world of top level tennis and the insane level of sacrifices the sport demands, the Italian model wanted to understand the world better. Speaking in a recent interview with Vanity Fair Italy, Satta revealed that she read Agassi's biography 'Open' in an attempt to get to know the inner workings of the game.

The 37-year-old also touched on the 10-year age difference between her and Berrettini, stating that while she had more experience than the World No. 21, he was someone who took on a lot of "responsibilty" -- a quality that bridged the gap between them.

"I have a lot of experience, but he also has a lot of responsibility. There are 50-year-old men, I guarantee it, who don't know what a commitment is. Being a tennis player from that level is a life of sacrifices, I didn't know it and I even read the book 'Open' by André Agassi to understand it," Satta said.

Melissa Satta disclosed that the Italian was a very "romantic" person, someone who not only got her flowers but also made her coffee in the morning.

"Matteo Berrettini is romantic, and not only when he gives me roses, but also when he makes me coffee in the morning," Satta said.

Interestingly, Satta also revealed that she had told herself after her divorce with footballing star Kevin-Prince Boateng to never date another athlete, as she wanted "normality" in her daily life.

"The only thing I said to myself after my divorce [with Kevin-Prince Boateng] was: never again an athlete. I wanted normality, the famous routine," Satta added.

Andre Agassi's biography 'Open' was also recently picked up by Paula Badosa's boyfriend

Andre Agassi Off Court At The 2019 Australian Open

Tennis spouses picking up Andre Agassi's 'Open' to better understand the tennis world is no new phenomenon. Most recently, Paula Badosa's boyfriend Juan Betancourt also revealed that he has picked up the book to read.

'Open' explores the highs and lows of Agassi's illustrious career with shocking honesty, including the American's substance abuse, his meeting and courtship with his wife Steffi Graf, his early tennis years and his late resurgence following his comeback on tour.

Andre Agassi co-wrote the memoir in partnership with JR Moehringer and the book became an instant success, even reaching the No. 1 spot on the New York Times Best Seller list.

