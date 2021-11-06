Matteo Berrettini says Roger Federer "made everything look easy like Ronaldinho," Paulo Dybala reveals he skipped football matches to watch Federer play

In a recent interview with ATP Tour.com, Matteo Berrettini and Juventus footballer Paulo Dybala lavished praise on Roger Federer. Berrettini compared the Swiss to footballing great Ronaldinho, while Dybala revealed that he looked up to the 20-time Major champion growing up.

Throughout the interview, Berrettini and Dybala conversed in Italian, which is not surprising given that the Argentine forward has been plying his trade in Serie A for close to a decade.

When speaking about their respective idols in the sporting world, the Juventus forward began by revealing he looked up to Ronaldinho.

"I always had Ronaldinho as my idol, for his class and for how he had fun on the pitch," Dybala said.

Matteo Berrettini then revealed he liked how his idol, Roger Federer, had the ability to make the game look effortless, just like Ronaldinho. The Italian also marveled at Federer's "elegance" and overall demeanor.

“Personally, I never hid that I grew up idolizing Roger [Federer]. I liked the way he made everything look easy, almost like Ronaldinho,” Berrettini told Dybala. “The way he was on the court, his elegance, the way he speaks, the vibe he gives.”

Dybala was quick to interject, saying he too idolized Federer in addition to Ronaldinho. Dybala went on to reveal that he had skipped a few football matches in the past just to be able to watch Federer in action. However, the Argentine rued the fact that he has never met the Swiss in person.

“I have skipped a football match a few times to watch his (Roger Federer) matches instead," Dybala told Berrettini. "Unfortunately I’ve never seen him in person, but I hope I will be able to do it.”

"To think that kids watch me like I watched Roger Federer is amazing" - Matteo Berrettini

Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2021

During his conversation with Paulo Dybala, Matteo Berrettini revealed that he considers children idolizing him the "most beautiful thing" in sport. The Italian revealed that he is often touched when people send him videos of kids copying his forehand or his dressing style.

Berrettini added that it was "amazing" to see youngsters looking up to him the same way he idolized Roger Federer during his childhood.

"I think that this is the most beautiful thing about sports in general - for me personally, I don't know if it's the same for you - when people send me videos or they show me kids wearing the backwards hat, telling me they hit the forehand like me, those things are the reasons I do what I do. And to think they watch me like I watched Federer, is amazing," Matteo Berrettini told Paulo Dybala.

