"Maybe John McEnroe thought it wasn't a joke & I was trying to hit him" - When Novak Djokovic was perplexed by American comparing him to Tiger Woods

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Apr 10, 2024 23:16 GMT
Novak Djokovic was once perplexed when John McEnroe likened him to Tiger Woods regarding their personal lives.

Djokovic told the media in 2017 (via ESPN):

"I don't know where was the basis or if he [John McEnroe] was just maybe making a comparison. I'm not really sure. When I was warming up for my first match on the Centre Court [on Tuesday], he was giving an intro, talking to the camera, and I served and the serve went straight at him as I was playing."
"I don't know. Maybe it's because of that. Maybe he thought it wasn't a joke, and I was joking; I was trying to hit him. I don't know. I take it very lightly. I don't think there was any kind of really wrong intention from his side towards me.

