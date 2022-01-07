Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022: Naomi Osaka vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Naomi Osaka vs (3) Veronika Kudermetova.

Date: 8 January 2022.

Tournament: Melbourne Summer Set 1, 2022.

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: Melbourne, Australia.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 8 am GMT, 1.30 pm IST.

Prize money: $239,477.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Naomi Osaka vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Top seed Naomi Osaka will aim for a spot in the final of Melbourne Summer Set 1 when she takes on third seed Veronika Kudermetova on Saturday.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has made a fine return after being out of action since losing in the third round of the US Open in September. Osaka, whose struggles with mental health were well-documented last year, seems to be in a happier place now.

This has been reflected in her performances this week in Melbourne, a city where she now has a 13-match winning streak. The Japanese has improved with every match, a sign that is ominous for her opponents ahead of the defense of her Australian Open crown.

Naomi Osaka books her spot in the Melbourne 1 semifinals with a 61 75 win over Andrea Petkovic. Steeled herself to come back from a break down in the second.

Faces Kudermetova for a spot in the final.



Faces Kudermetova for a spot in the final. Naomi Osaka books her spot in the Melbourne 1 semifinals with a 61 75 win over Andrea Petkovic. Steeled herself to come back from a break down in the second. Faces Kudermetova for a spot in the final.

Osaka started her Melbourne campaign with a three-set victory over Alize Cornet before walloping Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 6-1. In the quarterfinals, the 24-year-old came back from a break down in the second set to record a 6-1, 7-5 win over Andrea Petkovic.

Veronika Kudermetova in action at the VTB Kremlin Cup

Osaka's opponent, World No. 31 Veronika Kudermetova, meanwhile, has been tested in each of her three matches so far this week. However, she has managed to come out with flying colors on each occasion.

The Russian needed a couple of tie-breaks to see off Viktoria Kuzmova 7-6(4), 7-6(6) in the first round. Kudermetova was then made to work harder in her next couple of rounds by Madison Brengle and Anastasia Potapova. She beat Brengle 6-0, 3-6, 7-5 before defeating Potapova 6-2, 4-6, 6-0.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Melbourne 1 Semifinals:



[1] Osaka vs. [3] Kudermetova

[Q] Zheng Qinwen vs. [2] Halep Melbourne 1 Semifinals:[1] Osaka vs. [3] Kudermetova[Q] Zheng Qinwen vs. [2] Halep

The fighting spirit and steely resolve that she has shown this week will stand Kudermetova in good stead against Osaka.

Naomi Osaka vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Naomi Osaka and Veronika Kudermetova have never squared off on the tour before, so the head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Naomi Osaka vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Naomi Osaka during her quarterfinal match at 2022 Melbourne Summer Set

Naomi Osaka is getting closer to her best level with each match this week in Melbourne. Her serve, an important component of her game, was on song in her quarterfinal against Petkovic. The former World No. 1 fired 11 aces past the German, eight of which came in an impeccable first set.

However, Osaka's backhand leaked a few uncharacteristically unforced errors in the second set which saw her drop serve twice. The Japanese was able to bounce back in time to break back and seal the win in straight sets.

Veronika Kudermetova will, of course, be a step up in the challenge for Osaka. She is a highly aggressive player who likes to take the ball early and move forward to finish points at the net. If Kudermetova senses a dip in Osaka's level, the Russian won't hesitate to go for the kill.

She also has a reliable serve with which she will hope to get a few free points against Osaka. That said, the World No. 31 herself is prone to leaking too many double faults under pressure. A repeat of that could spell doom for her against an opponent of Osaka's caliber.

Ultimately, the Japanese should have enough firepower and determination to pull through this semifinal clash.

Prediction: Naomi Osaka to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra