Mercedes Benz car adorned by Roger Federer's personal signet set to be auctioned for charity

Roger Federer's love for Mercedes Benz cars is well documented. The Swiss maestro owns a large collection of Mercedes Benz cars, well suited to his elegance and grace. The tennis legend has now joined hands to design one of Mercedes Benz's cars which will be auctioned on November 26, 2022.

The Mercedes Benz AMG GT 63 SE Performance in neon-yellow color, is designed by the tennis ace and will go under the hammer later this month. The proceeds of the auction will go towards a charitable public tennis project in London, a place where he once ruled the tennis courts.

The auction will take place at Motorworld München, in Munich, on November 26 and it is estimated that the final bid could be somewhere between $200,000 to 250,000.

The Mercedes Benz AMG GT 33 SE Performance car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and reaches top speeds of 316 km/h. However, despite the fact that it has hybrid technology, the 100% electric mode barely grants a range of only 12 kilometers.

Roger Federer commemorative cap to be launched in January 2023

Roger Federer's logo as seen on his bag. (PC: Getty Images)

The former World No. 1 will also have a unique commemorative cap, which will be launched in January next year. Uniqlo, the tennis maestro's apparel sponsor, will launch the 'RF Collection Cap' in red, black, and white, emblazoned with Federer's signature logo.

The pre-sale of the caps began last week and reservation sales have been restricted to only Japan and China at the moment.

Meanwhile, the 20-time Grand Slam winner extended his heartfelt wishes to the Swiss women's team after they clinched the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup title last weekend.

The Swiss legend took to social media to congratulate the entire team. He tagged the four players — Belinda Bencic, Jil Teichmann, Viktorija Golubic, and Simona Waltert — and wrote "Hopp Schwiiz," a popular German phrase that translates to "Go Switzerland."

"History made! Congrats ladies on an incredible week. Hopppp Schwiiiz," he wrote on his Instagram stories.

After Switzerland's women's team won the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup, Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann recreated Federer and Stan Wawrinka's Olympic gold medal-winning moment on the court. The duo celebrated in a unique way, with Wawrinka lying down on the court and Federer kneeling alongside in awe.

The 20-time Major winner shared both images, one from 2008 and the other from the Swiss women's team, along with a couple of laughing emojis on his Instagram stories.

