Merida Open 2025: Donna Vekic vs Maya Joint preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Donna Vekic vs Maya Joint
Date: February 26, 2025
Tournament: Merida Open Akron 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Yucatan Country Club, Mérida, Mexico
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN
Donna Vekic vs Maya Joint preview
Donna Vekic enters the Merida Open as the fifth seed making her debut at the tournament. The Croatian received a first-round bye, directly advancing her to the second round (Round of 16). The World No. 20 had a decent start to the season as she reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, but faced two first-round exits at the Middle Eastern swing. Looking to bounce back before the Indian Wells, she will be keen to have a good outing in Mexico.
On the other hand, Maya Joint, 18, marks her second appearance at the tournament. She has already made an impressive run at the Merida Open, securing her spot in the main draw with convincing wins over Solana Sierra and Emina Bektas in the qualifying rounds.
In the first round of the main draw (Round of 32), Joint continued her momentum by defeating Julia Grabher in straight sets. The Australian has enjoyed a strong season, reaching the semifinals of the Brisbane International and the Cancun Open. Thanks to these results, Joint is on the verge of breaking into the top 100 world rankings for the first time in her career, currently ranked No. 103.
Donna Vekic vs Maya Joint head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between Donna Vekic and Maya Joint on the WTA Tour, making their head-to-head record at 0-0.
Donna Vekic vs Maya Joint odds
(Odds to be updated when available.)
Donna Vekic vs Maya Joint prediction
Donna Vekic has the experience and a powerful baseline game to dominate the qualifier. Her capacity to control the match with her forehand and serve might intimidate the young Australian. But Joint’s exceptional poise, all-round skills, and recent form indicate that she will be a tough opponent.
For Joint to cause an upset, she must hold her nerves, try to extend rallies, and perhaps lure Vekic into errors. The 18-year-old has not dropped a single set in the tournament, and this confidence could come in handy for her to navigate through Croatian’s firepower. Still, Vekic’s experience in big moments leaves her in the driver’s seat.
Pick: Donna Vekic to win in straight sets.