Merida Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Zeynep Sonmez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Emma Navarro vs (WC) Zeynep Sonmez

Date: February 28, 2025

Tournament: Merida Open Akron 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Yucatan Country Club, Merida, Mexico

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Emma Navarro vs Zeynep Sonmez preview

In picture: Emma Navarro (Getty)

Top seed Emma Navarro will take on defending champion Zeynep Sonmez in a quarterfinal clash at the 2025 Merida Open. The World No. 10 has had an underwhelming start to the 2025 season, with a 7-5 win/loss record. Her best result came at the Australian Open, where he reached the quarterfinals, losing 1-6, 2-6 against Iga Swiatek.

Barring her run in Melbourne, Navarro has not achieved any prominent results at any of the events. Coming into the Merida Open, she had a poor Middle-East swing. She lost to Leylah Fernandez in the first round of the Qatar Open and Sorana Cirstea in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Being the top seed, Navarro received a bye in the opening round at the Merida Open. She secured a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win over Croatian qualifier Petra Martic in the second round.

The Merida Open is only Sonmez's third main draw appearance in 2025. In the previous two, she was knocked out in the first rounds. She lost 6-3, 6-7 (5),1-6 against Talia Gibson at the Australian Open and lost 3-6, 3-6 against Marta Kostyuk at the Qatar Open.

However, the defending champion has shown signs of good form at the Merida Open. She won 7-5, 6-2 against eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari in the first round. She won in the second round, against Magda Linette, as the Pole retired from the match in the second set.

Emma Navarro vs Zeynep Sonmez head-to-head

Navarro has a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head against Sonmez. The only time these two players met, the American won 6-2, 6-0 at the 2024 French Open.

Emma Navarro vs Zeynep Sonmez odds

(Odds will be updated once available)

Emma Navarro vs Zeynep Sonmez prediction

Navarro entered the 2025 season after a breakthrough 2024 season. The American player won her maiden title in Hobart, made Grand Slam headlines by reaching the quarterfinals and the semifinals at Wimbledon and the US Open, respectively, and broke into the Top 10.

The 2024 Merida Open is the only career highlight for Sonmez so far. The Tunisian was in great form here last October and got the better of Maria Lourdes Carle, Elsa Jacquemot, Renata Zarazua, and Alina Korneeva. In the final, she won 6-2, 6-1 against Ann Li to win her maiden WTA title.

Navarro will be the clear favorite as she is the top seed and is in better form.

Pick- Navarro to win in straight sets.

