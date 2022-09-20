Metz 2022: Stan Wawrinka vs Joao Sousa preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Moselle Open

Match Details

Fixture: (Q) Stan Wawrinka vs Joao Sousa.

Date: September 21, 2022.

Tournament: Moselle Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Metz, France.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €534,555.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australia - beIN Sports.

Stan Wawrinka vs Joao Sousa preview

Stan Wawrinka at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka will take on World No. 55 Joao Sousa in the first round of the 2022 Moselle Open.

Wawrinka, currently ranked 284th, had to make his way through qualifying before sealing his place in the main draw. He faced Laslo Djere in the first qualifier and won in straight sets. The Swiss was up against Zsombor Piros in the second qualifier.

Neither player managed to secure a break of serve in the opening set, which was then claimed by Piros in the tie-break. This turned out to be a minor setback for Wawrinka, who raised his level considerably going forward. From 2-1 in the second set, the 37-year old reeled off 11 games in a row to win the match 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-0.

While these were qualifying matches, it still marks just the second time this season that Wawrinka has won consecutive matches, having done so previously at the Italian Open. He hasn't won a main draw match in a couple of months and is on a six-match losing streak.

Joao Sousa at the 2022 US Open.

Joao Sousa is enjoying a career resurgence in 2022. He won his first title in almost four years at the Maharashtra Open at the start of the year. He also finished as the runner-up at the Geneva Open, losing to Casper Ruud in the final.

In the Majors, Sousa managed to reach the second round at Roland Garros and the US Open. He also made it to the quarterfinals of the US Open in doubles. After ending the previous season ranked 140, he has now made his way back up the rankings and into the top 60.

Sousa represented his country during the Davis Cup World Group I last week and won both of his singles matches. His performances helped Portugal defeat Brazil 3-1 to advance further.

Stan Wawrinka vs Joao Sousa head-to-head

Wawrinka leads Sousa 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2015 Wimbledon Championships in straight sets. This will be their first meeting on hardcourts, having only played on grass and clay prior to this.

Stan Wawrinka vs Joao Sousa odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Moneyline Stan Wawrinka -185 +1.5 (-450) Over 22.5 (-115) Joao Sousa +140 -1.5 (+290) Under 22.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stan Wawrinka vs Joao Sousa prediction

Stan Wawrinka at the 2022 cinch Championships.

While Wawrinka hasn't won too many matches since his return from surgery this year, he will be pleased with how he performed in the qualifying rounds here. He also hasn't lost a match against Sousa, though their last meeting took place a long time ago.

But Sousa has had a better season overall and will be feeling more optimistic about his chances against the Swiss this time around. He'll look to finish off the points with his big forehand, but will need to remain cautious against Wawrinka's one-handed backhand. The shot is the three-time Major champion's biggest asset and still does considerable damage after all these years.

Wawrinka is also a better server compared to Sousa and that should give him yet another advantage over his opponent. The Swiss' consistency has been an issue and at times he hasn't been able to make the most of a strong start. But even if he finds himself in trouble against Sousa, he should be able to find a way to win.

Pick: Stan Wawrinka to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far