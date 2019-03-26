Miami Open 2019, Round of 16: Roger Federer vs Daniil Medvedev: Where to watch & live stream details

Miami Open 2019 - Day 8

Roger Federer will take on Daniil Medvedev in his Round of 16 match of the Miami Open later in the day.

Federer and Medvedev have faced off twice before, with the Swiss maestro coming out on top on both occasions. The last time these two faced off was in Basel last year.

Federer faced a few difficulties in his first match against Radu Albot as he was taken to 3 sets but found it a lot easier against Filip Krajinovic in the next round.

Meanwhile, Medvedev was taken the distance against the big-serving Reilly Opelka in the previous round. Earlier, he had dispatched of Adrian Mannarino in straight sets in the Round of 64.

Here is everything you need to know about the match:

Match: Roger Federer vs Daniil Medvedev, Round of 16

Venue: Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Time: The match will take place at approximately 06:00 IST or 20:30 in Miami.

Where to watch the match in the USA?

Tennis Channel will show the match live in the USA.

Where to watch the match in the UK & Europe?

Amazon Prime Video will telecast the match live in the UK. In France and Russia, Eurosport will telecast it, while Sky will show it in Germany. Telefonica (Movistar+) will telecast it live in Spain and TV3 Sport will show it in Denmark.

In Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, and Greece, Voosport, Max Sport, MTV, and Cosmote Sport will show it respectively.

Where to watch the match in India?

The match will be telecast live on Sony ESPN in India.

Live Stream Details and Info for the match

Live Stream for the match is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service). SonyLiv will stream the match for free for users in India.

