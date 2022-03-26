Miami Open 2022, Day 6: Men's singles predictions, including Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev

The order of play for Day 6 of the Miami Open has been decided and 32 men will be in action on Saturday. Daniil Medvedev vs Andy Murray will be a highly-awaited fixture but there are other matches as well that are highly anticipated.

Top-half action will take place on Day 6 across eight courts, starting at 11 a.m. local time (8:30 pm IST, 3 pm GMT). So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the key men's singles matches on Day 6 of the 2022 Miami Open.

Miami Open second-round match-ups

#1 Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev

Murray and Medvedev will be locking horns for the second time

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will look to regain the No. 1 ranking and a fine run at the Miami Open should be able to do the trick. However, he faces a tough opponent in Andy Murray in the second round. While the three-time Grand Slam champion has been nowhere near his form for 5-6 years now, but he has been producing some promising performances lately.

Nonetheless, Medvedev will be favored to win what will be his second meeting with Murray, having beaten him in their previous encounter in 2019.

Predicted winner: Daniil Medvedev

#2 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs JJ Wolf

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas faces qualifier JJ Wolf in the second round of the Miami Open. The two faced each other earlier in the second round of the Mexican Open with Tsitsipas winning 6-1, 6-0.

The Greek has had a few good runs in the Australian Open, Rotterdam Open and the Mexican Open, and will look to impress in the Miami Open. He will enter the match against Wolf as the favorite to win.

Predicted Winner: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Wolf at the Door



After a long injury layoff and an even longer road back to his top form, J.J. Wolf is hitting his stride.



The American looks impressivein a 6-3, 6-4 win over Daniel Altmaier.



With the win, Wolf sets up a rematch with his Acapulco conqueror, Stefanos Tsitsipas. Wolf at the DoorAfter a long injury layoff and an even longer road back to his top form, J.J. Wolf is hitting his stride.The American looks impressivein a 6-3, 6-4 win over Daniel Altmaier.With the win, Wolf sets up a rematch with his Acapulco conqueror, Stefanos Tsitsipas. https://t.co/y6Ns5N92oA

Auger-Aliassime has produced some impressive performances this year with his run to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, victory at the Rotterdam Open and a final at Marseille. The Canadian will be keen to produce some good performances at the Miami Open and faces a pretty tough opponent in Kecmanovic, who reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters.

This will be the second meeting between the two, with the Serb winning their previous encounter at the Cincinnati Masters in 2019.

The match will be a tough one given the run of form Kecmanovic has been on, but Auger-Aliassime should manage to get the better of the Serb.

Predicted winner: Felix Auger-Aliassime

#4 Hubert Hurkacz vs Arthur Rinderknech

After reaching the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships and the last 16 of the Indian Wells Masters, the Pole will aim to have a good run at the Miami Open.

Hurkacz will face Arthur Rinderknech in the second round in what will be the very first meeting between the two. The Pole will be heavily favored to win coming into the match.

Predicted winner: Hubert Hurkacz

Taylor Fritz will enter the Miami Open with high hopes after defeating Rafael Nadal to win the Indian Wells Masters. The American will begin his Miami Open campaign against Mikhail Kukushkin in the second round. This will be the third meeting between the two players, with Fritz winning their two previous meetings.

Given the 24-year-old's current run of form, he will be the heavy favorite to win the match and reach the third round of the Miami Open.

Predicted winner: Taylor Fritz

#6 Carlos Alcaraz vs Marton Fucsovics

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the players to look out for in Miami, having produced some brilliant performances recently. The Spaniard won his maiden ATP 500 title in Rio before reaching the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters and losing to Nadal in a tightly contested three-set match.

Alcaraz will take on Hugary's Marton Fucsovics in the second round and will be eager to take a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head, having beaten him last year. The teenager will be the heavy favorite entering the match.

Predicted winner: Carlos Alcaraz

#7 Denis Shapovalov vs Lloyd Harris

Denis Shapovalov starts off his campaign in Miami against Lloyd Harris. This will be the third meeting between the two players, with the South African having beaten him in both of their encounters last year.

However, this match could well mark Shapovalov's first victory over Harris given the South African's poor run of form. Shapovalov will be the favorite to reach the third round.

Predicted winner: Denis Shapovalov

#8 Roberto Bautista Agut vs Kamil Majchrzak

Roberto Bautista Agut faces Poland's Kamil Majchrzak for the very first time in his career and will be a heavy favorite to beat him and book his place in the third round. The Spaniard won the Qatar Open this year and will look to have a good run in Miami. If he beats Majchrzak, Bautista Agut will face either Nikoloz Basilashvili or Jenson Brooksby in the third round.

Predicted winner: Roberto Bautista Agut

