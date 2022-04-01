Miami Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 12

The 2022 Miami Open has reached its final stages. Day 12 of the tournament will see the men's singles and women's doubles semifinals take place.

Francisco Cerundolo and Casper Ruud will kick off the day's proceedings. For the former, it's been a memorable debut at the Masters 1000 level. The Norwegian, meanwhile, has reached the semifinals of a major hardcourt tournament for the first time in his career.

Defending champion Hubert Hurkacz has quietly gone about his business and is just two wins away from securing back-to-back titles. But teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz stands in his way. The Spaniard became the youngest player to reach the semifinals at Indian Wells and Miami.

In the women's doubles, home favorites Coco Gauff and Caty McNally will take on the top-seeded pair of Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova. The other semifinal features veterans Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund going up against Ekaterina Alexandrova and Yang Zhaoxuan. The Chinese player won the Indian Wells Open and is looking to complete the "Sunshine Double."

Here's a look at the schedule for another fascinating day at the Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 12 at the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 1 pm local time: Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo

Not before 3 pm local time: Elise Mertens / Veronika Kudermetova vs Coco Gauff / Caty McNally

Not before 7 pm local time: Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz

Not before 9 pm local time: Vera Zvonareva / Laura Siegemund vs Ekaterina Alexandrova / Yang Zhaoxuan

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Miami Open 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, India and Australia can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

Australia: All matches will be shown on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2022 - Match timings

All matches will be played on the tournament's biggest court, Stadium. The first match will commence at 1 pm local time.

Match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 12 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA April 1, 2022 1:00 pm EDT Canada April 1, 2022 1:00 pm EDT UK April 1, 2022 5:00 pm GMT India April 1, 2022 10:30 pm IST

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala