Miami Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 14

After two weeks of exhilirating action, the 2022 Miami Open has reached its climax. Day 14 of the tournament will feature the final two matches to crown the victors of the men's singles and women's doubles.

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud are set to battle it out for the biggest title of their careers to date. Both players have performed exceedingly well in Miami, having dropped just a solitary set en route to the title round.

The ATP tour has unearthed a new superstar in the form of teen sensation Alcaraz. The Spaniard backed up his semi-final showing at Indian Wells with a dazzling run in Miami. Ruud, on the other hand, has gone on about his business in a typically understated manner. The World No. 8 has finally had his breakthrough in a major hardcourt tournament after achieving considerable success on clay.

Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova teamed up at the start of the year and clicked immediately. They reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, won the title in Dubai and were finalists in Qatar.

The duo are now in their third final together, where they're up against Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund. The veteran pair won the Lyon Open last month and are proving to be a formidable team who could challenge the top seeds.

Here's a look at the schedule for the final day of the Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 14 at the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 1 pm local time: Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 3 pm local time: Elise Mertens / Veronika Kudermetova vs Vera Zvonareva / Laura Siegemund

The official schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Miami Open 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, India and Australia can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

Australia: All matches will be shown on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2022 - Match timings

All matches will be played on the tournament's biggest court, Stadium. The first match will commence at 1 pm local time.

Match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 14 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA April 3, 2022 1:00 pm EDT Canada April 3, 2022 1:00 pm EDT UK April 3, 2022 6:00 pm GMT India April 3, 2022 11:30 pm IST

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala