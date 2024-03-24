Miami Open 2024: Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac

Date: March 24, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac preview

Andy Murray at the 2024 Miami Open.

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray will take on Tomas Machac in the third round of the 2024 Miami Open on Sunday.

Murray fought back from a set down to defeat Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round. He then faced 29th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round. While the two remained steady on serve throughout the first set, the Brit did save a set point on his own serve at 5-4.

The set was decided by a tie-break, in which Murray completely shut out his opponent to take the set. He then broke Etcheverry's serve in the sixth game of the second set to go 4-2 up.

Murray held on to the lead on soon served for the match at 5-3. He encountered a little resistance from Etcheverry at this juncture but saved the three break points that he faced to close out the match for a 7-6 (0), 6-3 win.

Machac ousted Darwin Blanch in his opener to reach the second round, where he faced fifth seed Andrey Rublev. The Czech was in the zone right from the start as a single break of serve in his favor in each set helped him secure a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac head-to-head

Machac leads Murray 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2024 Open 13 Provence in straight sets.

Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andy Murray +110 -1.5 (+350) Over 22.5 (-120) Tomas Machac -145 +1.5 (-240) Under 22.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac prediction

Tomas Machac at the 2024 Miami Open.

Murray's win over Etcheverry marked the first time that he has won consecutive matches this year. It was also his first win over a top 30 player since last year's Qatar Open. He finished the match with 25 winners and won 83% of his first serve points, and erased all seven break points that he faced.

Machac scored his maiden win over a top 10 player as he sent Rublev packing in the second round. He has also made it to the third round of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time.

Machac and Murray faced off for the first time a few weeks ago at the Open 13 Provence. The Czech won that battle but the three-time Major champion was in the midst of a slump back then.

Murray's level has significantly improved since then. He's also a two-time champion in Miami, though he hasn't made it past the third round since 2016. He will be motivated to avenge his prior loss to Machac, having done the same against Etcheverry in the second round. The Brit might have just enough left in the tank to sneak past his opponent.

Pick: Andy Murray to win in three sets.