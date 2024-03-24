Miami Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Gael Monfils

Date: March 25, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Gael Monfils preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Miami Open

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with Gael Monfils in the third round of the 2024 Miami Open on Monday (March 25).

After an opening-round bye, Alcaraz was up against fellow Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round. The 20-year-old was off to a fast start as he broke his opponent's serve in the very first game of the match.

Alcaraz consolidated the break with a hold of serve to make it 2-0. Carballes Baena got on board in the following game but the former World No. 1 went on a three-game run after that to go 5-1 up.

Alcaraz wrapped up the first set soon after that as he served it out with ease. He further asserted his dominance in the second set as he lost just one game in it to score a 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Monfils, meanwhile, got the better of Dusan Lajovic in his opener to reach the second round, where Jordan Thompson awaited him. The Frenchman trailed by a break in the first set but managed to get back on serve.

Monfils even saved a set point on his own serve at 5-4 but ended up losing the set as he got outplayed in the tie-break. However, the 37-year old raised his level as he lost just three games in the next two sets to register a 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-2 comeback win.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

Alcaraz leads Monfils 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Gael Monfils odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz Gael Monfils

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Gael Monfils prediction

Gael Monfils at the 2024 Miami Open.

Alcaraz continued his good run of form with a solid win over Carballes Baena to commence his run in Miami. It marked his seventh consecutive victory which began with his title-winning run at Indian Wells.

Monfils brushed aside the disappointment of losing a closely fought first set as he upped the ante for the rest of the match. Thompson simply couldn't keep up with the Frenchman as the match went on.

While Monfils has played some great tennis over the past few weeks, he'll face his toughest test yet in the form of Alcaraz. The Spaniard is high on confidence after his recent title in the California desert.

Monfils is able to keep up with the young guys with his excellent court coverage but even he could prove to be a step slower in front of Alcaraz. The latter's monstrous forehand has left his opponents flummoxed as well. The young Spaniard is on fire right now and it's quite unlikely that his time in Miami will conclude at this stage.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.