Miami Open 2024: Coco Gauff vs Nadia Podoroska preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Nadia Podoroska

Date: TBD

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & TVA

Coco Gauff vs Nadia Podoroska preview

Coco Gauff at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Third seed Coco Gauff is slated to begin her 2024 Miami Open campaign against Nadia Podoroska of Argentina in the second round.

Gauff maintained her impressive form from the North American hardcourt swing last year into the beginning of the 2024 season by winning the ASB Classic title. She made it to the last four at the Australian Open for the first time in her career but was defeated by eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in a re-match of their 2023 US Open final.

She suffered disappointing defeats in the first round of the Qatar Open to Katerina Siniakova and the quarter-finals at the Dubai Tennis Championships to Anna Kalinskya.

She reached the last four at the BNP Paribas Open last week, defeating Clara Burel, Lucia Bronzetti, 24th seed Elise Mertens, and Yue Yuan on the way. She succumbed to a spirited Maria Sakkari in a grueling three-set encounter 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Podoroska, meanwhile, kicked off her Miami Open campaign in the qualifiers. She beat compatriot Julia Riera and Camila Osorio to secure a berth in the main draw. Up against American teen Ashylyn Krueger in round one, Podorosko claimed the match in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

Podoroska is 4-6 in the W/L bracket this season. She plowed through the qualifiers at the BNP Paribas Open last week and reached the third round, losing to 28th seed Anastasia Potapova. She also reached the second round at the Australian Open where she lost to Amanda Anisimova.

Coco Gauff vs Nadia Podoroska head-to-head

Coco Gauff and Nadia Podoroska haven't yet faced off in professional competition, with their encounter in Miami slated to be their first.

Coco Gauff vs Nadia Podoroska odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff Nadia Podoroska

(Odds to be added once made available)

Coco Gauff vs Nadia Podoroska prediction

Nadia Podoroska at the 2024 Upper Austria Ladies Linz in Linz, Austria - Getty Images

Coco Gauff will look to stake her claim in Miami with a first triumph at the event as she looks to brush off a couple of disappointing defeats.

The American youngster started the season well, but an errant couple of results have landed her in a spot of bother. Her losses in Qatar and Dubai lacked substance and consistency. She looked good at the BNP Paribas Open last week but ultimately failed to play the big points well in her defeat to Sakkari in the semi-finals. She converted only 3 out of 14 break-point chances.

Podorosko, on the other hand, heads into the encounter full of confidence on the back of an impressive victory against Ashlyn Krueger in round one. She won 68% of points on her first serve and broke her opponent's serve 3 times to seal a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Gauff heads into their match as the favorite considering her experience. Podoroska has also spent a considerable amount of time on the court, having played in the qualifiers.

The Argentine will have to make early inroads if she is to have any chance of beating the American No. 3.

Pick: Coco Gauff in straight sets.