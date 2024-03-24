Miami Open 2024: Jessica Pegula vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jessica Pegula vs (31) Leylah Fernandez

Date: March 24, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Leylah Fernandez preview

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula will take on Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday (March 24).

Pegula has made a hot and cold start to the season, amassing seven wins from 11 matches, including semifinal appearances at the Adelaide International and San Diego Open. She succumbed to a surprising second-round defeat at the Australian Open at the hands of Clara Burel.

The American entered Miami on the back of an early exit in Indian Wells. She began her campaign at the Miami Open by cruising past Zhu Lin, thanks to a walkover victory mid-way through the second set. Pegula will be determined to continue her run and make a significant impact in Miami.

Meanwhile, Leylah Fernandez has made an ordinary start to the season, chalking up seven wins from 13 matches and a quarterfinal appearance at the Qatar Open. She also reached the second round of the Australian Open 2024 before being beaten by Alycia Parks in straight sets.

The Canadian also entered Miami on the back of a disappointing run in Indian Wells. She made amends for it with a solid win over Emiliana Arango (6-4, 6-2) in her opening match. Fernandez will be eager to present a strong challenge to Pegula, who has two semifinal finishes in Miami to her name.

Jessica Pegula vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

The head-to-head between Pegula and Fernandez is poised at 0-0. They have never faced each other on the main tour so far.

Jessica Pegula vs Leylah Fernandez odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula Leylah Fernandez

Odds will be updated when available.

Jessica Pegula vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

An exciting contest is on the cards between Jessica Pegula and Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the Miami Open. Both players have a remarkable record on hardcourts and possess the necessary skill set to make a deep run.

Pegula is on a mission to kick-start her lackluster season so far. The American ended 2023 on a high, but has yet to find her rhythm in 2024. She is known for her formidable all-around game, tactical acumen, and calm demeanor on court.

Fernandez, on the contrary, has also made a slow start to the season. She chalked up eight wins from nine matches in WTA 250 events she played in October last year, but is yet to hit top gear in 2024. The left-hander is known for her powerful groundstrokes, deft touch and incredible awareness on court.

Ultimately the player who adapts to the conditions quickly and holds their nerve during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this bout. Fernandez has the potential to present a tough challenge to Pegula, but the American should be able to dig deep and pass this test in the third round.

Pick: Pegula to win in three sets.