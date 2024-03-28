Miami Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 10 

Day 10 at the 2024 Miami Open is set to feature the women's semifinals and the remainder of the two men's quarterfinals.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev will lock horns with exciting Hungarian youngster Fabian Marozsan in the first of the men's matches. Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will be in action in the second of the men's tussles against the resurgent Grigor Dimitrov.

Rybakina, the highest seed left in the women's singles event, is set to headline action on the women's side of the draw. She will take on three-time Miami Open champion Victoria Azarenka. American veteran Danielle Collins, playing in her last Miami Open as she is set to retire at the end of the year, will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova.

On that note, here's a look at the order of play for Day 10 at the 2024 Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 10 of the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (4) Alexander Zverev vs Fabian Marozsan

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (27) Victoria Azarenka

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (11) Grigor Dimitrov

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: (14) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Danielle Collins

Grandstand

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (1) Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs (4) Horacio Zeballos & Marcel Granollers

followed by: (2) Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajicek vs (7) Kevin Krawietz & Tim Putz

followed by: A. Bernal & D. Mathewson vs D. de Groot & M. Phelps

followed by: G. Fernandez & S. Kuneida vs A. Hewett & G. Reid

Where to watch Miami Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Miami Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Amazon Prime

Australia: beIN SPORTS

Canada: TSN

India: Sony Liv

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2024 - Match timings

The afternoon session on Day 10 at the 2024 Miami Open is set to commence at 1:00 p.m. local time on both main courts. The night session will begin at 7:00 p.m. Match timings for fans catching the action in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 10 are as follows:

Country Start Time (Afternoon session: Stadium & Grandstand) Start Time: (Evening session: Stadium) USA/Canada March 28, 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET March 28, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET UK March 28, 2024, 5:00 p.m. GMT March 28, 2024, 11:00 p.m. GMT Indian March 28, 2024, 10:30 p.m. IST March 29, 2024, 4:30 a.m. IST