Miami Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 2

The men's draw at Miami Open 2024 begins on Day 2, while proceedings in the women's draw are set to continue.

Simona Halep was arguably the biggest news of the opening day. The Romanian made her comeback after 568 days after the end of her shortened doping ban. However, she was beaten by Paula Badosa in a grueling three-set contest.

Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki also featured on day one. Williams was brushed aside by Russian teen Diana Shnaider, while Wozniacki swatted aside French youngster Clara Burel in straight sets.

The second day promises as much if not more action with the likes of Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Matteo Berrettini, Karolina Pliskova, and Denis Shapovalov, among the ones in action.

So, without further ado, here's a look at the schedule for another exciting day of tennis at the Miami Open

Schedule for Day 2 of the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: Sloane Stephens vs Angelique Kerber

followed by: Tomas Machac vs Darwin Blanch

followed by: Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs Naomi Osaka

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: Alex Michelsen vs Lukas Klein

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Luciano Darderi vs Denis Shapovalov

followed by: Shelby Rogers vs (WC) Linda Fruhvirtova

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: Donna Vekic vs Karolina Pliskova

followed by: Katie Volynets vs Sofia Kenin

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Marcus Giron vs Dominik Koepfer

Butch Buchholz

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Magdalena Frech vs Camila Giorgi

followed by: Bernarda Pera vs Danielle Collins

followed by: Nadia Podoroska vs Ashlyn Krueger

followed by: Martin Damm Jr. vs Zhang Zhizhen

followed by: Arthur Fils vs Matteo Arnaldi

Where to watch Miami Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Miami Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel & TC Plus.

UK: Fans can catch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime.

Australia: Matches will be telecast on beIN SPORTS.

Canada: Viewers can watch all matches on TSN.

India: Fans can catch the live action on Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2024 - Match timings

The morning session of Day 2 in Miami is set to commence at 11:00 a.m. on every court but the center court, where the first match will be played at 12:00 p.m. The night session, meanwhile, is set to begin not before 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 2 are as follows:

Country Day Session Start Time Night Session Start Time USA March 20, 11:00 a.m. ET & 8:00 a.m. PT March 20, 7:00 p.m. ET & 4:00 p.m. PT UK March 20, 3:00 p.m. GMT March 20, 11:00 p.m. GMT Canada March 20, 11:00 a.m. ET March 20, 7:00 p.m. ET India March 20, 8:30 p.m. IST March 21, 4:30 a.m. IST

