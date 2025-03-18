Miami Open 2025: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: March 19, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Miomir Kecmanovic celebrates after winning the Delray Beach Open Source: Getty

Aleksandar Kovacevic will begin his Miami Open campaign against Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the ATP 1000 hardcourt tournament.

Kovacevic has made a solid start to the season with two titles on the Challenger circuit. His first title of the year came in January, right after the Australian Open, when he won the ATP Challenger Oeiras 2 in Portugal. The American was the top seed at the indoor tournament and took home the top honours.

He then put up a stunning display at the Open Occitanie in France. Kovacevic battled through qualifying and then upset the likes of David Goffin and Alexander Bublik before stunning the top seed, Andrey Rublev, in straight sets to reach the final. He lost to Felix Auger Aliassime, but it marked a superb week for the 26-year-old American as he climbed up the rankings.

He followed that up with a splendid run at the Cap Cana Challenger 2025 to clinch his second title of the season.

Kecmanovic has also enjoyed a strong beginning to the season. He got off the blocks strong to reach the third round of the Australian Open, which gave him the momentum heading into the Delray Beach Open. The Serbian was at his best here as he beat third seed Alex Michelsen in the semifinals and then trumped Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for the men’s singles title.

It was a successful week for the 26-year-old as he also won the doubles title along with his partner Brandon Nakashima. He thus became the the first Serbian to win both titles at the same ATP Tour event.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Kovacevic leads the head-to-head against Kecmanovic 1-0. The two had last faced each other at the ATP 250 event in Seoul in 2022 and Kovacevic won that contest 6-4, 6-4.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aleksandar Kovacevic TBD TBD TBD Miomir Kecmanovic TBD TBD TBD

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Aleksandar Kovacevic has a current world ranking of 79. Source: Getty

The Kovacevic vs Kecmanovic contest promises to be a cracker as both players are coming into the tournament on the back of solid seasons. However, Kovacevic might have a slight upper hand going into this contest based on their current form.

Since winning the Delray Beach Open title, Kecmanovic has only won one of his last four singles matches across three tournaments, which is a concerning factor.

Kovacevic, on the other hand, is riding the momentum of winning the Cap Cana Challenger less than a week ago and hence is the more in-form player. The American will also take confidence from his two titles this year and will enjoy the support of the home crowd as well.

Pick: Aleksandar Kovacevic to win in three sets.

