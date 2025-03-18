Miami Open 2025: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Date: March 19, 2025
Tournament: Miami Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview
Aleksandar Kovacevic will begin his Miami Open campaign against Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the ATP 1000 hardcourt tournament.
Kovacevic has made a solid start to the season with two titles on the Challenger circuit. His first title of the year came in January, right after the Australian Open, when he won the ATP Challenger Oeiras 2 in Portugal. The American was the top seed at the indoor tournament and took home the top honours.
He then put up a stunning display at the Open Occitanie in France. Kovacevic battled through qualifying and then upset the likes of David Goffin and Alexander Bublik before stunning the top seed, Andrey Rublev, in straight sets to reach the final. He lost to Felix Auger Aliassime, but it marked a superb week for the 26-year-old American as he climbed up the rankings.
He followed that up with a splendid run at the Cap Cana Challenger 2025 to clinch his second title of the season.
Kecmanovic has also enjoyed a strong beginning to the season. He got off the blocks strong to reach the third round of the Australian Open, which gave him the momentum heading into the Delray Beach Open. The Serbian was at his best here as he beat third seed Alex Michelsen in the semifinals and then trumped Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for the men’s singles title.
It was a successful week for the 26-year-old as he also won the doubles title along with his partner Brandon Nakashima. He thus became the the first Serbian to win both titles at the same ATP Tour event.
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head
Kovacevic leads the head-to-head against Kecmanovic 1-0. The two had last faced each other at the ATP 250 event in Seoul in 2022 and Kovacevic won that contest 6-4, 6-4.
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction
The Kovacevic vs Kecmanovic contest promises to be a cracker as both players are coming into the tournament on the back of solid seasons. However, Kovacevic might have a slight upper hand going into this contest based on their current form.
Since winning the Delray Beach Open title, Kecmanovic has only won one of his last four singles matches across three tournaments, which is a concerning factor.
Kovacevic, on the other hand, is riding the momentum of winning the Cap Cana Challenger less than a week ago and hence is the more in-form player. The American will also take confidence from his two titles this year and will enjoy the support of the home crowd as well.
Pick: Aleksandar Kovacevic to win in three sets.