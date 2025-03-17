Miami Open 2025: Alycia Parks vs Varvara Gracheva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Alycia Parks vs Varvara Gracheva

Date: March 18, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Alycia Parks vs Varvara Gracheva preview

Parks at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

After the conclusion of Indian Wells, the other end of the Sunshine Double is knocking on the door. The main draw of the Miami Open is about to begin on March 18, in which the 24-year-old American Alycia Parks takes on France’s Varvara Gracheva in the first round.

Ad

Trending

Parks, World No. 59, is coming to Miami after an early exit at the Indian Wells. The American found herself in a very difficult draw. Her first round was against World No. 33, Anna Kalinskaya, who she defeated in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3. Her second-round match was against 13th seed Diana Shnaider, where the talented lefty blew the American 6-1, 6-1. The only successful tournament she had this season was at the ASB Classic, where she reached the semifinals but fell against Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

Ad

Gracheva, World No. 65, also comes off a second-round exit at the Indian Wells. She clocked an impressive first-round victory against two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova in three sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. But the Russian-turned-French player stumbled against the eventual winner Mirra Andreeva in the second round, losing in straight sets. Gracheva has had a very disappointing season till now, with a win-loss record of 4-6. The 24-year-old will look to change that in Miami by stomping the American powerhouse in front of her home crowd.

Ad

The winner of this match will face the 26th seed, Leylah Fernandez, who received a bye in the first round, in the second round.

Alycia Parks vs Varvara Gracheva head-to-head

The two have never met on the WTA Tour. This will mark their first match against each other, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Alycia Parks vs Varvara Gracheva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alycia Parks -200 TBD TBD Varvara Gracheva +154 TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds sourced by BETMGM, others to be updated when available)

Alycia Parks vs Varvara Gracheva prediction

Gracheva at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

This first-round match at the Miami Open presents an intriguing clash of different playing styles. Parks is a heavy server with powerful groundstrokes who uses her two weapons to finish the points as early as possible. Gracheva is a defensive player who utilizes her opponent's power and plays the waiting game in rallies.

Ad

If Parks finds her rhythm on her first serve and keeps the unforced errors in check, she can cause serious trouble for Gracheva. The home crowd support will further boost her energy to the next level.

Grahceva, however, is an expert in her defensive game. She invites her opponents to long rallies and puts them in an uncomfortable position. She needs to look for any lapses provided by the American and pounce on it, especially on her second serve. If she can exploit her weaknesses, she can turn the tide in her favor.

Ad

The hardcourts of Miami are generally rewarding to aggressive players but recently due to the slowness of balls and courts, the defensive players are equally in the game all the time. Parks enters as a slight favorite considering her better season and home support.

Pick: Parks wins in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback