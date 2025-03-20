Miami Open 2025: Anna Kalinskaya vs Moyuka Uchijima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (32) Anna Kalinskaya vs Moyuka Uchijima

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Anna Kalinskaya vs Moyuka Uchijima preview

Anna Kalinskaya returns a ball at BNP Paribas Open | Image Source: Getty

32nd-seeded Anna Kalinskaya will face Japan's Moyuka Uchijima in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open on Friday (March 21).

Kalinskaya has struggled with results this season, having dropped six of her nine tour-level outings on the WTA Tour thus far. Apart from her semifinal run at the Singapore Tennis Open a few weeks ago, she has failed to win back-to-back matches. The low point of her year came at the BNP Paribas Open, where she lost to American wildcard Alycia Parks in straight sets.

Having received a first-round bye at the Miami Open, the Russian will be eager to do well at the WTA 1000 tournament considering she reached the fourth round here last year. The 26-year-old's second-round opponent, Uchijima, has compiled a 9-10 win/loss record on the pro tour in 2025 (including qualifying matches).

While the World No. 56 was slow to get her season off the blocks, the Japanese gave a good account of herself at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the BNP Paribas Open as she qualified for both tournaments before beating former top-10 players Jelena Ostapenko and Emma Raducanu, respectively.

This week in Miami, the 23-year-old won her first-round match against Belgium's Suzan Lamens in straight sets. She is making her career's first appearance at the Florida event.

Anna Kalinskaya vs Moyuka Uchijima head-to-head

Kalinskaya and Uchijima have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head records stands at 0-0.

Anna Kalinskaya vs Moyuka Uchijima odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Anna Kalinskaya -135 -1.5 (+160) Over 21.5 (-120) Moyuka Uchijima +105 +1.5 (-235) Under 21.5 (-118)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Anna Kalinskaya vs Moyuka Uchijima prediction

Moyuka Uchijima serves at BNP Paribas Open | Image Source: Getty

Kalinskaya is one of the most aggressive players on the WTA Tour. The Russian right-handed player has a flat forehand with a fast racket-head speed, enabling her to hit winners at a whim. That said, she struggles with low margin on her groundstrokes during baseline rallies.

Uchijima, meanwhile, has a game cast in a similar mold as that of her higher-ranked opponent. The Japanese's forehand is her biggest weapon. The 23-year-old also has a passable serve; during her first-round match in Miami, she won 65% of her first-serve points.

The keys to winning for both players will be to maintain a healthy winners-to-unforced errors ratio and hit a high percentage of first serves. While Kalinskaya has struggled to win matches this year, she will likely get past this match-up owing to her experience.

Pick: Kalinskaya to win in three sets.

