Miami Open 2025: David Goffin vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (31) Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin

Date: March 23, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

David Goffin vs Brandon Nakashima preview

David Goffin upset Carlos Alcaraz to reach Miami Open 3R | Image Source: Getty

Former World No. 7 David Goffin will face local favorite Brandon Nakashima in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open on Sunday (March 23).

Ad

Trending

Goffin had endured a tough break with injuries at the beginning of this decade, having been ranked outside the men's top 100 around this time last year. However, the Belgian worked hard last year to record good showings at big tournaments, which brought his year-end ATP ranking on the cusp of the top 50.

The 34-year-old had dropped seven of his 10 matches on the pro tour before arriving in Miami. The World No. 55 has enjoyed a complete reversal of fortunes at the 1000-level event this week, though. He has come from a set down in back-to-back matches; more notably, he upset second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the second round, and has now won two of his three career meetings against the four-time Major winner.

Ad

Nakashima, on the other hand, has only won nine of his 16 tour-level matches this season but impressed fans at his last two tournaments, reaching the semifinals in Acapulco and the Round of 16 in Indian Wells.

Having received a first-round bye at the Miami Masters, the World No. 32 American needed two hours and 24 minutes to dispatch his second-round opponent Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the third round.

David Goffin vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

Nakashima leads Goffin 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The 23-year-old defeated his older opponent in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Abierto Mexicano Telcel most recently.

Ad

David Goffin vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) David Goffin Brandon Nakashima

Ad

(Odds will be added once available)

David Goffin vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Brandon Nakashima hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Although Goffin doesn't nearly have as big groundstrokes as the rest of his younger peers, the Belgian veteran has impeccable timing on the ball that allows him to take initiative during rallies. A former semifinalist in Miami, the fast hardcourts at Hard Rock Stadium suit his ground game well enough.

Ad

Nakashima's aggressive intent needs more work, but he is a reliable counterpuncher and possesses a stable two-handed backhand. The American's double-hander will be tested against his 34-year-old's two-hander, which is capable of some sharp angles.

Since both players are evenly matched from the baseline, their serves will likely decide the contest. While Goffin is enjoying a fairytale run at the Miami Masters this week, Nakashima will likely douse his challenge as he is the more in-form player coming into their third-round encounter.

Pick: Nakashima to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback