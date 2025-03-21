Match Details
Fixture: (27) Denis Shapovalov vs Thiago Agustin Tirante
Date: March 22, 2025
Tournament: Miami Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV
Denis Shapovalov vs Thiago Agustin Tirante preview
2018 semifinalist Denis Shapovalov will face Argentina's Thiago Agustin Tirante in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open on Saturday (March 22).
Shapovalov suffered a debilitating knee injury at 2023 Wimbledon that ultimately put him out of action for the remainder of that year. Due to his injury layoff, the Canadian fell outside the men's top 40 for the first time since May 2018.
However, the former World No. 10 has worked hard in 2025 to climb his way up in the ATP rankings. After a slow start to his season, the 25-year-old went on a giant-killing run to win his third career title at the Dallas Open in February, which has since translated into him rising to as high as 28th in the world.
Having received a first-round Bye in Miami, the 27th seed will be well-rested compared to his opponent, Thiago Agustin Tirante, who has already played three matches at the Florida event this week.
The World No. 117 won his first two qualifying matches in straightforward fashion before beating Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in his maiden career appearance at the level.
Denis Shapovalov vs Thiago Agustin Tirante head-to-head
Shapovalov and Tirante have never met on the ATP Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Denis Shapovalov vs Thiago Agustin Tirante odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Denis Shapovalov vs Thiago Agustin Tirante prediction
Shapovalov has a quick-striking game that involves him being uber-aggressive and ending points early. The Canadian is also adept at volleying, which gives him enough impetus to make net approaches off his fast groundstrokes. That said, he struggles with low margins and consistency on his shots.
Tirante, on the other hand, is a much more defensive player than his higher-ranked opponent. The 23-year-old also takes longer preparation time before unloading on his strokes, which is a ploy that might work against him on the fast hardcourts of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
In that regard, Shapovalov is a clear favorite to win this contest convincingly.
Pick: Shapovalov to win in straight sets.