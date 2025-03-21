  • home icon
  Miami Open 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Thiago Agustin Tirante preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Miami Open 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Thiago Agustin Tirante preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

By Rudra Biswas
Modified Mar 21, 2025 08:13 GMT
Denis Shapovalov to face Thiago Agustin Tirante in Miami Open 2R | Image Source: Getty
Denis Shapovalov to face Thiago Agustin Tirante in Miami Open 2R | Image Source: Getty

Match Details

Fixture: (27) Denis Shapovalov vs Thiago Agustin Tirante

Date: March 22, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Denis Shapovalov vs Thiago Agustin Tirante preview

Denis Shapovalov reached third round at Indian Wells Masters | Image Source: Getty
Denis Shapovalov reached third round at Indian Wells Masters | Image Source: Getty

2018 semifinalist Denis Shapovalov will face Argentina's Thiago Agustin Tirante in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open on Saturday (March 22).

Shapovalov suffered a debilitating knee injury at 2023 Wimbledon that ultimately put him out of action for the remainder of that year. Due to his injury layoff, the Canadian fell outside the men's top 40 for the first time since May 2018.

However, the former World No. 10 has worked hard in 2025 to climb his way up in the ATP rankings. After a slow start to his season, the 25-year-old went on a giant-killing run to win his third career title at the Dallas Open in February, which has since translated into him rising to as high as 28th in the world.

Having received a first-round Bye in Miami, the 27th seed will be well-rested compared to his opponent, Thiago Agustin Tirante, who has already played three matches at the Florida event this week.

The World No. 117 won his first two qualifying matches in straightforward fashion before beating Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in his maiden career appearance at the level.

Denis Shapovalov vs Thiago Agustin Tirante head-to-head

Shapovalov and Tirante have never met on the ATP Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Denis Shapovalov vs Thiago Agustin Tirante odds

PlayerMoneyline Handicap BetsTotal Games (Over/Under)
Denis Shapovalov
Thiago Agustin Tirante
(Odds will be updated once available)

Denis Shapovalov vs Thiago Agustin Tirante prediction

Thiago Agustin Tirante mostly competes on the ATP Challenger tour | Image Source: Getty
Thiago Agustin Tirante mostly competes on the ATP Challenger tour | Image Source: Getty

Shapovalov has a quick-striking game that involves him being uber-aggressive and ending points early. The Canadian is also adept at volleying, which gives him enough impetus to make net approaches off his fast groundstrokes. That said, he struggles with low margins and consistency on his shots.

Tirante, on the other hand, is a much more defensive player than his higher-ranked opponent. The 23-year-old also takes longer preparation time before unloading on his strokes, which is a ploy that might work against him on the fast hardcourts of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

In that regard, Shapovalov is a clear favorite to win this contest convincingly.

Pick: Shapovalov to win in straight sets.

Edited by Shirsh
