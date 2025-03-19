  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Elena Rybakina
  • Miami Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Miami Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

By Ayush Vashistha
Modified Mar 19, 2025 13:27 GMT
Elena Rybakina (L) and Ashlyn Krueger | Images: Getty
Elena Rybakina (L) and Ashlyn Krueger | Images: Getty

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (7) Elena Rybakina vs Ashlyn Krueger

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: Tennis Channel (USA) | TSN (Canada) | Sky Sports (UK)

Elena Rybakina vs Ashlyn Krueger preview

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

World No. 8 Rybakina will take on American Krueger in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open on Friday, March 21.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While Rybakina will open her WTA 1000 campaign with the scheduled encounter, it will be a second showing for Krueger at this year's WTA 1000 event as she overcame Mexico's Renata Zarazua 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

This is Krueger's eighth tournament for the season on the WTA Tour and she already has a runner-up (Abu Dhabi Open) and two quarterfinal (Brisbane and Adelaide) finishes under her belt. Most recently, she campaigned at the Indian Wells Open, where Elina Svitolina beat her in the second round (6-1, 6-7(8), 6-3).

Ad

Rybakina, on the other hand, has participated in six tournaments thus far, starting with the Australian Open where she reached as far as the fourth round. Lately, at Indian Wells, she failed against Mirra Andreeva in the Round of 16 (6-1, 6-2) to suffer a second consecutive WTA 1000 loss against the young Russian. Andreeva previously downed the Kazakhstani in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships semifinals (6-4, 4-6, 6-3).

Elena Rybakina vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head

It will be Rybakina and Krueger's first-ever meeting on the WTA Tour, thus, the duo's head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.

Ad

Elena Rybakina vs Ashlyn Krueger odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Elena Rybakina-400
Ashlyn Krueger+280
Ad

(Remaining Odds will be updated when available)

Elena Rybakina vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction

BNP Paribas Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty
BNP Paribas Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Krueger, ranked 40 in the world, is on a 12-8 record for the season. She doesn't have any wins against the Top 10 in 2025 but has notably upset Anna Kalinskaya (Brisbane), Paula Badosa (Adelaide), and Daria Kasatkina (Abu Dhabi).

Ad

Meanwhile, Rybakina is 4-1 against the American, with Madison Keys being the only player from the US to beat her this year (Australian Open).

Furthermore, Krueger is also due to open her doubles campaign at the Miami Open on Thursday, in collaboration with Jessica Pegula, thus carrying some extra fatigue. Thus, Rybakina stands as the favorite to reach the third round in Miami.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in two sets.

Quick Links

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी