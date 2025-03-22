Miami Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs McCartney Kessler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs McCartney Kessler

Date: March 23, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Emma Raducanu vs McCartney Kessler preview

Emma Raducanu at the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

The third round of the Miami Open 2025 will feature an exciting clash between 2021 US Open Champion Emma Raducanu and McCartney Kessler.

Ad

Trending

Raducanu, who struggled to find her form the whole season has finally seemed to find her rhythm in the previous round. She defeated eighth-seed American Emma Navarro in a nail-biting three-setter, in a match that lasted for almost three hours.

Raducanu won the first set, 7-6 (6), before Navarro bounced back in the second, clinching the set 6-2. Pushing the match into the third set, both the players fought till the end but the World No. 60 edged past the American to seal a 7-6 (6), 2-6, 7-6 (3) win. Raducanu has started the tournament on a positive note, defeating Japan’s Sayaka Ishii in the first round in straight sets.

Ad

On the other hand, McCartney Kessler is coming off an excellent comeback win in the second round of the Miami Open 2025. She was up against 30th seed Linda Noskova, who won the first set quite comfortably 6-2. However, the American turned it around in the next two, winning the second set 7-5, before defeating the Czech in the tiebreaker. In the first round, Kessler clinched a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win against Marie Bouzkova.

Ad

The winner of this encounter will either face Mirra Andreeva or Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.

Emma Raducanu vs McCartney Kessler head-to-head

Raducanu and Kessler have never faced each other on the tour. This will be their first meeting in Miami, with the head-to-head standing at 0-0.

Emma Raducanu vs McCartney Kessler odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu +100 +1.5 (-225) TBD McCartney Kessler -140 -1.5 (+154) TBD

Ad

(Odds sourced by BetMGM)

Emma Raducanu vs McCartney Kessler prediction

McCartney Kessler at the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

This third-round battle is one to watch out for because Raducanu is looking to regain her best form, Kessler is enjoying her purple patch, winning 17 out of 24 matches this year.

Ad

Raducanu’s serving has been accurate so far in the tournament, helping her get past the victory line. She has won 70% of points on her first serve and can hold her serving game, saving multiple breakpoints. Known for her clean ball striking, the Brit can be a threat to any opponent in the world if she manages to serve accurately. Her victory against Emma Navarro was only her third career win against a top-10-ranked opponent.

Ad

Kessler, who has emerged on the global scene this year with her impressive performances and local support, can cause major troubles for Raducanu. Traditionally a defensive player, she has transitioned into becoming a hard-hitter which has turned out to be fruitful for her. Despite Raducanu's glimpse of brilliance in the previous round, Kessler’s consistency can weigh down the Brit.

Pick: McCartney Kessler to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback