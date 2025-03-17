Miami Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Sayaka Ishii preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs (WC) Sayaka Ishii

Date: March 18, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Emma Raducanu vs Sayaka Ishii preview

Emma Raducanu exited Indian Wells Open 2025 in the first round | Image Source: Getty

British tennis icon Emma Raducanu will be eager for a reversal of fortunes at the 2025 Miami Open when she takes on Japan's Sayaka Ishii in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday (March 18).

Raducanu won her maiden Major title at the US Open against all odds three-and-a-half-years ago. The 22-year-old has since failed to back her Flushing Meadows triumph as she has faced injuries and issues with consistency. After being on the sidelines for more than six months in 2023, she made a successful WTA Tour comeback as she rose from outside the women's top 250 to a year-end ranking of 58th the following season.

The former World No. 10's season this year, however, has not lived up to the same standard, going by her listless 3-6 win/loss record thus far. Meanwhile, the Brit's first-round opponent, Sayaka Ishii, competes mainly on the ITF circuit and received a wildcard for this year's WTA 1000 tournament in Miami.

Although the Japanese, who is ranked well outside the women's top 100, has little to no experience on the main tour, the 19-year-old impressed fans with her defeat of fast-rising Clara Tauson en route to the quarterfinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open last year.

Emma Raducanu vs Sayaka Ishii head-to-head

Raducanu and Ishii have never met on the WTA Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Emma Raducanu vs Sayaka Ishii odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Emma Raducanu -450 -1.5 (-160) Over 20.5 (-110) Sayaka Ishii +320 +1.5 (+110) Under 20.5 (-135)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Emma Raducanu vs Sayaka Ishii prediction

Sayaka Ishii hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Raducanu has always shown immense talent despite flailing results. The 2021 US Open champion possesses one of the fastest racket-head speeds on the WTA Tour, which helps her take initiative of the points from the get-go and blast winners past her opponents with ease. That said, she struggles with low margin on her groundstrokes, prompting her to leak uncharacteristic errors during important junctures of a match.

Ishii, meanwhile, is not as aggressive as her older opponent, but she does have an impressive physicality that allows the World No. 188 to impose herself during baseline exchanges. At 5'8, the Japanese wildcard also has a big first serve, meaning Raducanu will have to bring her A-game on return.

Although this can be a daunting match-up for the World No. 60 considering she has dropped five of her last six tour-level matches, she will likely get through this encounter with little to no difficulty.

Pick: Raducanu to win in three sets.

