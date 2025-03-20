Miami Open 2025: Jiri Lehecka vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (26) Jiri Lehecka vs Gael Monfils

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Jiri Lehecka vs Gael Monfils preview

Gael Monfils in action during Miami Open 1R | Image Source: Getty

26th-seeded Jiri Lehecka will face former World No. 6 Gael Monfils in the second round of the 2025 Miami Masters on Friday (Match 21).

Lehecka won his second career title at the Brisbane International in January, which went a long way in accentuating his career-best start to a season with a 13-5 win/loss record. That said, the Czech faced disappointment in his most recent outing at the Indian Wells Masters two weeks ago, losing in three sets to 77th-ranked Cameron Norrie.

Having received a first-round bye in Miami, the 23-year-old will be eager to improve his career-best result of reaching the third round at the Florida event. His second-round opponent, Monfils, at 39, became the oldest ATP singles title-winner since 1990 by triumphing at the ASB Classic at the beginning of the season.

The World No. 46 followed up on the above run by reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open. Unfortunately, the Frenchman picked up a back injury in Melbourne, which not only prompted his retirement against Ben Shelton but also put him on the sidelines for a month.

The 39-year-old has since won three of his five matches on the tour and remains a dangerous opponent for any player. He defeated Hungary's Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in his most recent on-court outing to reach the second round of the Miami Masters.

Jiri Lehecka vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

Lehecka leads Monfils 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Czech beat his older opponent in their lone career encounter at the 2023 Srpska Open.

Jiri Lehecka vs Gael Monfils odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Gael Monfils +105 -1.5 (+225) Over 22.5 (-140) Jiri Lehecka -135 +1.5 (-350) Under 22.5 (-105)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Jiri Lehecka vs Gael Monfils prediction

Jiri Lehecka prepares to hit a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Lehecka's groundstrokes on both wings are loaded with easy power, thanks to his long levers and strong legs. The World No. 27 likes approaching the net on the back of his shots, which is a strategy that will serve him well on the fast hardcourts at Hard Rock Stadium.

Monfils, meanwhile, also hits a heavy ball but takes the ball much later than his younger opponent. This allows him to impart more depth and camp well behind the baseline. Although this ploy often puts him on the defensive, the 39-year-old has one of the best endurance on the men's tour and will chase down everything Lehecka throws at him during their second-round encounter in Miami.

That said, the Frenchman might not be able to get across the finish line if the match goes to three sets. In that regard, the 26th seed is a slight favorite for this match-up.

Pick: Lehecka to win in three sets.

