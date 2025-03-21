Miami Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

  • home icon
By Rudra Biswas
Modified Mar 21, 2025 04:05 GMT
Leylah Fernandez and Ashlyn Krueger to have Abu Dhabi rematch at Miami Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty
Match Details

Fixture: (26) Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger

Date: March 22, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger preview

Canada&#039;s Fernandez prepares to return serve | Image Source: Getty
Twenty-sixth-seeded Leylah Fernandez will face local favorite Ashlyn Krueger in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open on Saturday, March 22.

Fernandez has enjoyed respectable results this season, winning 11 of her 18 matches on the WTA Tour thus far. The Canadian's best result of the year came at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she reached the quarterfinals.

While the World No. 26 exited in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open earlier this month, she has made plenty of amends at the Miami Open. Having received a first-round Bye, the 22-year-old defeated USA's Alycia Parks 7-6(1), 6-3 to reach the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament.

Krueger, meanwhile, has put together a similar 2025 WTA Tour season, compiling a 13-8 win/loss record. Her season's highlights came in Abu Dhabi, where she reached her maiden 500-level final. The World No. 40 has brought the same vein of form into Miami this week, upsetting last year's runner-up Elena Rybakina 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to reach the third round of the Florida even for the first time in her career.

Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head

Krueger leads Fernandez 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The 20-year-old has defeated her older opponent in both of their hardcourt encounters. Krueger also won their most recent clash in the Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals.

Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger odds

Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction

Ashlyn Krueger upset Elena Rybakina to reach Miami Open 3R | Image Source: Getty
Fernandez is one of the best counterpunchers on the WTA Tour. The Canadian, who plays left-handed, has gritty footwork and impressive shot selection, allowing her to stay her ground in rallies despite the lack of firepower.

Krueger, on the other hand, possesses easy power on her forehand, which is devoid of any spin. The American's flat groundstrokes give her an upper hand from the baseline. However, her lack of margin, especially during crucial points, can be frustrating at times.

For what it's worth, the conditions at the Hard Rock Stadium are more conducive to Krueger's game, making her the slight favorite in her third-round encounter against Fernandez.

Pick: Krueger to win in three sets.

