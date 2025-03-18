Miami Open 2025 men's singles draw: Biggest winners and losers ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic & more

The dust has settled on the field at the 2025 Miami Open, where Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz spearhead the competition as former winners. However, the top seed billing has gone to Alexander Zverev.

The trio will be looking to put their best foot forward after fumbling at Indian Wells, the first stop in tennis’ “Sunshine Double”. They would hope for some help from the draw but not everyone has had their wish delivered.

Here, we take a look at five winners and losers for this year’s Miami Open men’s singles draw:

#5 Winner - Six-time Miami Open champ Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is a multi-time former winner. (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic has struggled for wins ever since his withdrawal from the Australian Open semifinal against Alexander Zverev way back in January.

The Serb, however, can hope to rediscover his footing as the early few match-ups in Miami are winnable on paper. An opener against the winner of the Rinky Hijikata-Hamad Medjedovic first-round followed by another neutral opponent in the form of Alex Michelsen would not have the 24-time Grand Slam winner too worried.

There is a chance of Djokovic facing Lorenzo Mussetti in the fourth round. He had lost to the Italian in Monte Carlo a couple of years ago, but has won their last three meetings since. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev are the other big names in the quarter, but Djokovic has dominant records against both.

#4 Loser- Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev is the top seed. (Source: Getty)

Alexander Zverev is the top seed at this year’s Miami Open but he has not been afforded too much breathing room in the draw.

After playing Benjamin Bonzi or a qualifier, Zverev could well run into the big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in his next match. The Frenchman famously thundered down 36 aces en route to a win over Nick Kyrgios earlier this year and the quick courts in Miami will play to his liking.

If the top seed were to come through that test, the likes of Frances Tiafoe and Arthur Fils loom ahead. Besides, both Indian Wells finalists Holger Rune and Jack Draper have also landed in the same quarter as Zverev.

#3 Winner - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz lifted the trophy in 2022. (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz is one of four former champions playing in this year’s tournament. He will anchor the bottom half of the draw as the second seed.

A routine opener could be followed with his first-seeded opponent in the form of Brandon Nakashima. Alcaraz should be viewing them as winnable matches. He could next run into Grigor Dimitrov, who had upset him at this very venue last year. That said, the Bulgarian has not been in good touch-off and has suffered a 6-1, 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz just a week ago at Indian Wells.

Tommy Paul and Casper Ruud lie in wait in the quarterfinals for Alcaraz should he manage to reach that stage.

#2 Loser - Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz is the top-ranked American. (Source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz’s at the Miami Open is laden with trouble-makers, with the crafty Lorenzo Sonego and the big-hitting Denis Shapovalov being his projected second and third-round opponents.

A win would further put the top-ranked American locked in a match-up with either talented countryman Ben Shelton or former Miami Open champion Hubert Hukracz. In short, there’s not much room for respite as far as Fritz is concerned.

The other big names in his quarter of the draw include Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini, Ugo Humbert, and Alex De Minaur.

#1 Winner - Jack Draper

Jack Draper recently won Indian Wells. (Source: Getty)

For Jack Draper, March 2025 could prove to be career-defining. The youngster has already lifted the title in Indian Wells and is suddenly now in pursuit of the Sunshine Double.

And luckily for him, the draw has shaped up nicely. The opening round against Jakub Mensik or Roberto Bautista Agut should be managed easily, as should his first encounter against a seed (projected to be) in the form of Alexei Popyrin.

The fourth-round showdown could see a repeat of the Indian Wells final, but with Draper having beaten Holger Rune comfortably 6-2, 6-2, the confidence will be high heading into that match-up as well. His section then merges with the one led by Alexander Zverev.

