Miami Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs Jasmine Paolini
Date: March 24, 2025
Tournament: Miami Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Naomi Osaka vs Jasmine Paolini preview
Osaka has had a tough season so far. It began well as she reached the final of the ASB Classic in January, her first final since she took a maternity break, but she had to withdraw from the title clash due to an abdominal injury.
The same injury came back to trouble her as she was forced to withdraw mid-way through her Australian Open third-round match against Belinda Bencic. Osaka took a break to recover and returned to the Tour at Indian Wells, where she made a first-round exit.
However, she has been in good form in Miami as she has clinched three wins, including a tough three-setter against Hailey Baptiste, to reach the pre-quarterfinals.
Paolini is ranked seventh in the world and is still on the hunt for a big win this season. She reached the third round of the Australian Open but has not tasted much success since. She lost in the second round of the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships before recently making it to the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.
Though she won the women’s doubles title at the Qatar Open, the Italian is yet to make a splash on the singles circuit this season and the match against Osaka might be the perfect opportunity to do that.
Naomi Osaka vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head
Osaka and Paolini have not faced each other yet, so both players go into the contest with a clean slate.
Naomi Osaka vs Jasmine Paolini odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Naomi Osaka vs Jasmine Paolini prediction
This promises to be a humdinger of a contest as both players will be keen to make it to their first big quarterfinal of the season. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, will need a win over Paolini to take a step closer to winning her first title of the year.
The Italian, on the other hand, has not won more than two consecutive matches this year and will be looking to erase that unwanted streak. She also comes into this contest with an additional day of rest as her opponent in the previous round, Ons Jabuer, retired mid-way through their contest.
Pick: Osaka to win in three sets.
Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline