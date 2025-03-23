Miami Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs Jasmine Paolini

Date: March 24, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Naomi Osaka vs Jasmine Paolini preview

Naomi Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion. Source: Getty

Osaka has had a tough season so far. It began well as she reached the final of the ASB Classic in January, her first final since she took a maternity break, but she had to withdraw from the title clash due to an abdominal injury.

The same injury came back to trouble her as she was forced to withdraw mid-way through her Australian Open third-round match against Belinda Bencic. Osaka took a break to recover and returned to the Tour at Indian Wells, where she made a first-round exit.

However, she has been in good form in Miami as she has clinched three wins, including a tough three-setter against Hailey Baptiste, to reach the pre-quarterfinals.

Paolini is ranked seventh in the world and is still on the hunt for a big win this season. She reached the third round of the Australian Open but has not tasted much success since. She lost in the second round of the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships before recently making it to the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Though she won the women’s doubles title at the Qatar Open, the Italian is yet to make a splash on the singles circuit this season and the match against Osaka might be the perfect opportunity to do that.

Naomi Osaka vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

Osaka and Paolini have not faced each other yet, so both players go into the contest with a clean slate.

Naomi Osaka vs Jasmine Paolini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka Jasmine Paolini

(Odds will be updated once available)

Naomi Osaka vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

Jasmine Paolini is seeded sixth at the Miami Open. Source: Getty

This promises to be a humdinger of a contest as both players will be keen to make it to their first big quarterfinal of the season. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, will need a win over Paolini to take a step closer to winning her first title of the year.

The Italian, on the other hand, has not won more than two consecutive matches this year and will be looking to erase that unwanted streak. She also comes into this contest with an additional day of rest as her opponent in the previous round, Ons Jabuer, retired mid-way through their contest.

Pick: Osaka to win in three sets.

