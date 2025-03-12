Naomi Osaka leaves Indian Wells heartbreak behind, starts training ahead of Miami Open

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka practiced at the Hard Rock Tennis Stadium in Miami on Wednesday, ahead of the 2025 Miami Open. The women's singles main draw first round matches of the Miami Open will begin on March 18, whereas the qualifying round will start from March 16.

Osaka shared a video on her Instagram stories after her practice session at the stadium court. This will be the fourth WTA tournament that she will play in 2025, after she missed all the events in February due to an injury.

Naomi Osaka's Instagram story

Osaka started her 2025 season in Auckland, where she reached the final of the ASB Classic. She won the first set 6-4 but withdrew due to an abdominal injury.

The 27-year-old earned victories against former Top 10 players Caroline Garcia and Karolina Muchova in her first two matches at the Australian Open but then withdrew after losing the first set 6-7(3) against Belinda Bencic in the third round.

Her first completed loss came last week in Indian Wells, when she lost 4-6, 4-6 against Colombia's Camila Osorio. She will be hoping to play better in Miami, so that she can be back into the Top 50, which would help her in getting direct qualifications for the WTA 1000 events on clay courts.

Naomi Osaka apolgized to viewers after her loss at Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka was very disappointed after her loss in the first round at Indian Wells and wrote an apology to the viewers in a post on Threads.

The Japanese player wrote:

"Worst match I’ve ever played in my life. Wow, I’m so sorry to everyone who watched that."

Naomi Osaka has not won any WTA Tour title since becoming a mother in July 2023. She reached the quarterfinals at her first WTA 1000 event as a mother, which was the 2024 Qatar Open, but she has not reached the last eight round at any WTA 1000 event since then.

Osaka has a 14-7 win-loss record in Miami and her best performance at the event came in 2022, when she was ranked World No. 77 and reached the final after beating seeded players Angelique Kerber, Danielle Collins, and Belinda Bencic. She lost the final against Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

